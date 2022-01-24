St. Louis Park City Council members had been unsure about a mask mandate Jan. 10 but unanimously approved one Jan. 18 following a sometimes raucous debate from speakers.
Supporters of the mandate discussed personal impacts of COVID-19, such as deaths or severe illness from the virus impacting family members. However, a group of opponents – many who did not wear masks and several who also opposed vaccinations – dominated the podium, often cheering other speakers, sometimes refusing to abide by time limits, shouting over council members and finally leaving en masse when a majority on the council voiced support for the mandate.
As they left, shouts that included, “Shame on all of you,” “You’re destroying St. Louis Park, taking over every suburb” and “Nazis!” erupted in the Council Chambers – the most disruptive an audience at St. Louis Park City Hall had been since a debate over saying the Pledge of Allegiance at St. Louis Park City Council meetings in 2019 that included similar outbursts.
The emergency ordinance the council approved was set to go into effect at the beginning of the day Friday, Jan. 21, and run through the end of the day Feb. 22, unless the council took action to repeal it earlier or to extend it.
Patrons of restaurants and bars in St. Louis Park must wear face coverings in restaurants and bars when not seated at a table, under the ordinance requirements. Additionally, masks are required in entertainment venues and common spaces in multifamily residential and multi-tenant office buildings. Businesses must post signs stating that face coverings are required.
At the Jan. 10 meeting, St. Louis Park Fire Chief Steve Koering had expressed concerns about the enforcement of a mask mandate while Mayor Jake Spano had questioned whether one would be necessary given predictions that the omicron variant would soon peak. Councilmember Nadia Mohamed expressed concern that enforcement could target people of color. Other council members in attendance favored a mandate to decrease the spread of the virus. The St. Louis Park City Council considered a recommendation for the use of masks at the meeting but ultimately tabled the discussion a week considering that Councilmember Sue Budd could not attend due to a quarantine.
At the Jan. 18 meeting, city staff suggested the city could continue to support masking without taking action, could adopt a resolution strongly encouraging masking or could adopt an emergency regulation mandating community masking similar to action the city took in 2020.
Koering discussed concerning trends in St. Louis Park regarding the virus during a staff presentation at the Jan. 18 meeting. The seven-day case trend for St. Louis Park increased from about 46 cases per 10,000 people last May to 118.5 cases per 10,000 by Dec. 27 and up to about 272 cases per 10,000 people as of Jan. 13.
Testing positivity rates statewide increased from about 6% last May to about 8% Dec. 31 and more than 22% Jan. 13.
COVID-related deaths in St. Louis Park have decreased as a percentage of total cases but have continued to mount, according to Koering. Last May, 95 people had died out of 4,442 total cases, constituting a 2.1% death rate. As of Jan. 13, the death rate had decreased to 1.3%, with the total number of deaths totaling 122 out of 9,141 total cases.
“These are our friends, neighbors, family,” Koering said of the deaths. “I’m sure everybody in this room knows somebody who was impacted by COVID, potentially died from COVID.”
While the death rate is down, he said a large number of people have been impacted by the omicron variant.
“People who were unvaccinated are having a difficult time,” Koering said. “Once they get put on a ventilator, it becomes a very, very difficult thing to get away from.”
Using projections from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation along with county and state data, Koering said projections indicate that infection rates and cases should begin to decline by the end of January with hospitalizations beginning to decline by early February.
If 80% of people wore masks, Koering said, “The downward movement of the infections is even greater.”
If masking decreased, he indicated the overall outlook would appear worse than predicted.
Feedback
Commentary from speakers began politely despite divided opinions.
St. Louis Park resident BJ Goldman, who called in, said that she wants to keep people safe as a health professional in the community. However, she opposed a mandate.
“I take great precautions, but I also value respect and I respect precious freedom, and therefore I am very cautious when governments force anything,” Goldman said. “Historically, that path does get abused, and it’s a road that I’m very uncomfortable with at the moment.”
She pointed to the predicted decline in infections regardless of mask mandates and questioned the effectiveness of masks. Many people in stores already wear masks, she added, and a mandate could increase conflicts. She and other opponents also asserted that masks can impact child development.
However, caller Sharon Lehrman, of St. Louis Park, countered that the omicron variant is considerably more contagious than past variants.
“Wearing a mask is an obvious way to protect our neighbors, first responders, health care professionals and those unable to be vaccinated,” Lehrman said.
She pointed to her 4-year-old granddaughter who has lung issues from a premature birth but is too young to be immunized. She added that her sister contracted COVID-19 in a group home and died in 2020.
“This was a horrible trauma to deal with I don’t wish on anybody, and I can’t bear to think about what could happen if my granddaughter gets COVID,” Lehrman said. “I urge the council to follow the examples of Minneapolis, St. Paul, Minnetonka, Golden Valley and Duluth to reinstate a mask mandate for the safety of all of us.”
St. Louis Park resident Jill Holter, an opponent who spoke in person, said she has been employed as a public health nurse but considered a mask mandate in St. Louis Park to be alarming. She argued that some studies cast doubt on the effectiveness of masks and argued they could create negative effects, such as collecting bacteria.
“If individuals really believe they’re protected with mask-wearing, then they’re free to make that choice,” Holter said. “I would suggest the city of St. Louis Park leaders focus on more helpful measures for public health, such as safe drinking water and parks.”
Two St. Louis Park business representatives who opposed the mandate focused on customer service and enforcement difficulties.
Park Tavern owner Phil Weber, who like many mask mandate opponents did not wear a mask in the Council Chambers, said he had left a dining room full of senior citizens that evening at his business.
“Nobody had a mask on playing bingo,” Weber said. “They need the social interaction.”
He said he had been relieved when the last mask mandate ended.
“I can’t tell you the countless amount of times that people want to defy the mask mandate walking in my business,” Weber said.
He described himself as “pro-choice” on masks and said he did abide by the prior mask mandate while in effect but that many of his customers did not. He said he bought a bullhorn to make announcements about masks.
“They want to fight to preserve the right to not wear a mask,” Weber said.
He added that one manager quit as a result of confrontations with customers and that other employees have threatened to do so.
“It is a private business, and a mandate that really tells me how to run my business is just a very, very, very hard thing,” Weber said.
Bunny’s Bar and Grill co-owner Steve Koch, who wore a mask while representing the St. Louis Park business, said he agreed with Weber that enforcing a mask mandate had been difficult in the past. Enforcing the mandate meant that managers had to take time away from their usual duties, he said. He indicated he believes customers know about the nature of the omicron variant and can decide whether to dine out accordingly. While he encouraged council members to continue to support mask-wearing, he said he opposed a mandate for masks and particularly opposed checking for proof of vaccinations – a requirement in Minneapolis and St. Paul but not currently in the suburbs.
Tension increased as the next speaker, who identified himself only as Josh R. and who did not provide an address, took the podium. As the mask opponent railed about the “basic laws of stupid people,” the mayor advised him, “You don’t need to yell.”
He continued shouting after Spano informed him his 3 minutes to speak had expired and the mayor asked, “Please don’t do this.”
Calm returned temporarily after the speaker eventually left the podium.
St. Louis Park resident Jacqueline Adams said she had “tough times with members” at a gym where she works during a prior mask mandate, but she said she supports it due to the impact COVID had on her son’s breathing during a case he had before he could be vaccinated. Without a mandate in St. Louis Park, she worried that residents of cities with a mandate, like Minneapolis, who are opposed to masks would flock to cities without a mandate.
“Working in a gym with nothing in place is scary,” Adams said.
Walkout during council comments
Disruptions began again as council members outlined their support for a mandate.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said some employers require their employees to wear masks while working for the protection of customers but some customers do not extend the same courtesy to help protect the workers.
“This is manifestly unfair, and if we can protect any of them from being exposed to COVID, I’m willing to impose this temporary burden on our citizens to endure – and it is a temporary burden,” Brausen said.
As he began to respond to concerns some speakers raised about the environmental impact of disposable masks, audience members began to talk over him.
“Folks, you had your chance to speak,” Brausen said. “It’s our opportunity now too, please.”
Individuals also interrupted Mohamed, who responded, “I gave you enough respect to hear you out tonight. Please do me the same respect.”
Mohamed said she had a concern about front-line workers having to enforce the mandate, particularly people of color, but said she believed the city should move forward with a mandate while seeking to address inequities that arise. She encouraged more people to obtain vaccination shots to help lower the need for masking.
“I hear you when you say you are exhausted,” Mohamed said. “I am exhausted.”
Spano acknowledged that he had reservations about a mandate but had been convinced to support it due to Koering’s presentation that indicated increased masking would cause infections to decrease more rapidly. Input from doctors and nurses about the situations in hospitals also convinced him, he added.
He added that the virus has impacted people differently, with some people able to fight it off but his grandmother died as a result of the virus.
“We will continue to work to try and find ways to keep our community as safe as we possibly can,” Spano said.
Cacophony broke out moments later when Councilmember Larry Kraft responded to arguments that a mandate would amount to an unreasonable infringement on personal freedom.
Kraft said, “I understand that, but I don’t buy it. It doesn’t make sense to me. To be part of a functioning and healthy society, we have many rules that we need to follow.”
Undeterred by the noise from the crowd that emerged, Kraft continued, “As part of the functioning and healthy society we have many rules we need to follow to protect our fellow citizens, like speed limits, or being required to have car insurance, or kids being required to have childhood vaccinations before starting school. One of the primary reasons to wear a mask is for public health. It’s for others.”
He went on to say he believed some concerns he received via email were reasonable, such as concerns about the impact on frontline workers, kids and the environmental and mental impacts of masks.
“I want to acknowledge that reasonable people can disagree on this issue, and I hope we can stay reasonable,” Kraft said.
He said he favored a mandate because case counts threaten the health care system, impacting not only COVID-19 patients but other people in need of care.
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag said in her remarks, “Thank you to everyone who showed up and who has since left. It’s part of the public process.”
She pointed out that the temporary ordinance allows face coverings that fully cover an individual’s nose and mouth, not just masks. She also noted the ordinance is temporary and includes exceptions, such as places of worship. Masking is also not required for people who are actively eating or drinking; for children under the age of 5; for individuals unable to wear a covering due to a medical reason, disability or developmental reason; for individuals speaking to an audience; for those in an office when physical distancing is maintained; for individuals participating in youth sports; and for those actively participating in permitted athletic activities, among other exceptions.
In deciding to support a mandate, Dumalag discussed COVID-19 impacts on family members who work in the health care field, including illnesses and staffing impacts, and family members with health issues.
Councilmember Margaret Rog pointed to support for a mandate from health professionals, including Jennifer Myster, the president of Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
In supporting the mandate, Budd said, “If we lead by example and do things right, I think the end of the current explosion is in sight.”
