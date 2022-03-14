The Shops at West End will have more flexibility in tenants after St. Louis Park eased some rules for the shopping complex.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted 6-0, with one abstention, to allow medical and dental offices and motor vehicle displays, but not sales, in the center. Additionally, the city removed a limitation on restaurant use with a specific cap on the amount of space allowed for such uses. A new restriction instead would allow “as much restaurant space as can be supported by an updated parking study” for the complex, according to a city staff report.
The previous cap of slightly less than 91,000 square feet for restaurants had been based on a parking study completed when the first phase of The West End had been originally approved in 2007, according to the report. The rule change lets city staff approve an updated parking study itself or seek planning commission or city council approval for such a study that would potentially allow more restaurant space at the site. Zoning Administrator Gary Morrison told the council Feb. 22 that city staff would direct the question to the planning commission and council “in unique or difficult situations.”
The city does not have a record of complaints related to a shortage of parking, the staff report says. The city said a past analysis found a surplus of between about 70 and 730 spaces exists during the weekday when offices are in peak demand while the surplus increased to 1,000 or more spaces in the evenings and weekends.
In response to the request by The Shops at West End for more restaurant space, consultant Traffic Impact Group suggested that the area would have a surplus of 222 parking spaces on a Friday evening even if about 144,000 square feet of restaurant space were allowed.
“In summary, the analysis shows that there is sufficient parking supply to accommodate an increase in the amount of restaurant space,” the city report says.
The city also removed an occupancy limit at a small retail building on West End Boulevard south of the theater that allowed only “mercantile” uses previously.
“There are no records indicating why the limitation is in place,” the report says.
City code already allowed retail, hotel, theater, general office, restaurant and service uses, such as salons and therapeutic massage businesses at The Shops at West End overall.
The addition of motor vehicle displays would allow electric vehicles to be shown in storefronts.
“The intent is to give people the opportunity to see and learn about electric vehicles in a setting where they are not pressured to purchase one,” the staff report says. “Therefore, the proposal is to include the opportunity to display vehicles indoors but continue the existing prohibition to sell them on the property.”
The rules are not specific to electric vehicles, with gas and hybrid-powered vehicles also allowed on display, but only in commercial tenant spaces and not in structured parking or outdoor areas.
Numerous other uses are still banned at The Shops at West End, including gas stations, vehicle service, car washes, tattoo shops, gun shops and pawnshops.
Of the new allowed activities at the shopping complex, Councilmember Tim Brausen said, “It all seems to make good business sense to me, and I don’t see any negative impacts for the residents of Ward 4.”
Mayor Jake Spano added, “The balance and blend of businesses at The West End has been sort of a topic of discussion over the years, and the council has changed and finessed those balances quite a bit.”
The current ownership of The Shops at West End has been creative, aggressive and forward-thinking in leasing space and helping it live up to its potential, according to the mayor. He pointed to pop-up shops during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday seasons.
“They certainly did a heck of a job bringing some fun activities down there,” said Spano, who said he believed the space felt differently than it had in the prior year.
At the end of the holiday season, the occupancy rate reached 83%, the council learned.
Spano said to representatives of the shopping center about the new rules, “It’s an important step forward, and hopefully this helps you all get that place to where you want it to be.”
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag abstained from the vote due to a conflict of interest involving a client in her day job in real estate.
