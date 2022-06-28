Sherman Associates will pay St. Louis Park more than $6 million for land to build housing and retail space at Beltline Station.
The city’s Economic Development Authority, made up of city council members, approved the sale of five acres and a redevelopment contract with the developer June 20.
The deal envisions multiple buildings, including a seven-unit building with 156 market-rate apartments and retail space large enough to potentially be used for a grocery store.
A four-story apartment building would include 82 units, 77 of which would be reserved for tenants making up to 60% of the area median income and the remaining five units reserved for tenants making up to 30% of the area median income. The units would be restricted by income for at least 40 years.
Of the total number of units in the affordable apartment building, 22 would contain three bedrooms – a priority for some council members who want to attract families to the site.
A five-story building on the site would contain 146 market-rate units and underground parking.
Finally, a parking ramp would include 592 stalls, with 268 intended for riders of the future Southwest Light Rail Transit line. The more than six-story ramp would also include commercial space on the ground floor.
The building site is southeast of the intersection of County Road 25 and Beltline Boulevard and is situation near the actual light rail station and a prominent trail bridge already under construction.
The council unanimously approved two tax-increment financing districts for the project June 6. With the form of financial assistance, the developer will pay taxes only on the original value of the land before development for a period before eventually paying taxes for the full value after the period ends. The TIF assistance amounts to about $14.3 million, an amount that increased from the $12.6 million in TIF city staff had previously recommended due to higher construction prices, interest rates and inflation, according to a city staff report.
City documents point out that the city land that is part of the deal currently is tax-exempt. The combined value of all the parcels for the redevelopment site, including the city land, will have a base value of $7.24 million. That is the amount on which Sherman Associates will be taxed during the TIF period, estimated at 16 years.
For comparison, the estimated full market value of the land when the development is complete will be an estimated $80.2 million.
Chris Sherman, president of Sherman Associates, said the plan has been four years in the making.
“We truly do believe we have an outcome here that is going to stand the test of time,” he said, adding that he believes that residents will be able to be proud of the development for generations to come. “It took a long time to, I think, really arrive at the right vision.”
The company is “at the doorsteps of closing on the financing” and intends for the project to get underway in the next couple of months, Sherman said.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said the community has been engaged in discussions, which he said “hopefully made it a better project.”
He remarked to Sherman, “Hopefully we have a light rail train coming by there soon after you open up the development.”
Mayor Jake Spano commented that the development, combined with expansion at neighboring Nordic Ware, shows that the area is popular.
Councilmember Margaret Rog called the plan a big deal.
“This project has been a very long time in the making,” Rog said. “Thanks to the foresight of staff many years ago in acquiring this land, now we’re selling it at a significant benefit to our development fund, which we’ll be able to utilize for other projects going forward.”
After approving the sale, the development authority turned to the redevelopment contract. It calls for the affordable housing building to be substantially complete by the end of 2024.
In addition to the TIF amount, the city agreed to provide a deferred loan of more than $618,000 through its affordable housing trust fund for the five units that will be restricted to tenants making up to 30% of the area median income.
Council members noted the developer has said it will seek to implement equity and inclusion goals when hiring for the work. The plan also exceeds the city’s green building policy.
Rog praised the number of affordable apartments large enough to accommodate families and said she hopes residents of the affordable building will be able to work at retail in the development.
Grading and utility work would begin in September with work on the affordable housing building set to begin later in the fall, under a proposed time line. Work on other buildings would follow late this year and in the first half of next year.
While construction on the buildings has not begun yet, work to accommodate them is already underway. Changes include a roadway onto the site, a new traffic light on County Road 25 and a turn lane.
“There is an incredible amount of infrastructure being put into this development for the ultimate use of the residents here as well as the residents of the city,” said Economic Development Manager Greg Hunt. “It’s a major landmark, transit-oriented development for the community.”
Rog said, “Folks can continue to expect some hassles in that area.”
Hunt replied, “For several years, yes.”
