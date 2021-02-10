Scorekeeper needed

St. Louis Park is looking for someone to run the scoreboard during adult basketball league play Tuesday through Thursday evenings starting November 2021to April 2022. The person, who needs to be at least 18-years-old, is responsible for using the electronic scoreboard in an accurate and timely manner, reporting scores to a supervisor and must represent the City of St. Louis Park in a polite and courteous manner. 

The scorekeeper will average 12 hours per week, spread across four hour shifts up to four times per week. Pay is $14-17 per hour. Info: stlouispark.org. 

