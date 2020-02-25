Dozens of residents weighed in during an hours-long hearing on a Southeast Bikeway proposed in St. Louis Park.
The 1.8-mile bike route would run from the St. Louis Park Recreation Center to the city border with Edina. It would use a combination of existing paths, a multi-use trail, a share-the-road design and on-street bike lanes on Wooddale Avenue from 42 1/2 Street to 44th Street.
Many residents who live on or near Wooddale Avenue spoke in opposition to the plan, which would reduce the number of parking spaces from 63 to 13, according to the city. It would lead to the loss of 10 trees, city officials have said. A few speakers spoke in support of the plan, arguing that a share-the-road system on Wooddale Avenue would endanger bicyclists.
The city is currently pursuing dedicated bike lanes on Wooddale Avenue due to traffic levels of about 3,200 cars per day and speeds that average about 32 mph, Senior Engineering Project Manager Jack Sullivan said at a Feb. 18 public hearing.
Like many opponents of the plan, Ryan Bell, a resident on West 43 1/2 Street, preferred a share-the-road design instead with signs and street markings indicating the presence of bicyclists. He and other opponents argued that removing most of the parking would make the street appear wider, which could lead drivers to move more quickly. Bike lanes on the sides of the street would make bicyclists vulnerable to vehicles backing out of driveways, he added.
Wooddale Avenue resident Marianne Herrmann said the 38 driveways in the segment on the street create conflict points.
“These circumstances alone disqualify this hazardous plan for all cyclists,” Herrmann said.
Her husband, JC Beckstrand, said their daughter had been struck by a vehicle in the area.
“We had to fight for safety on the street,” he said. “I have continued that fight for safety on the street. This is a car-first plan. It has been masquerading as a bike plan.”
Fellow Wooddale Avenue resident Mary Ponthan focused on the loss of parking the city’s plan would entail. Many of the friends she and her husband, who has a disorder that will require home care, are elderly and will not walk uphill if they have to park on Morningside Road instead, Ponthan said.
“They simply won’t do it,” she said. “They can’t do it, and in the winter, the idea of a visit is simply untenable. It won’t be safe.”
Nearby resident Harvey Goldstein referred to himself as a confident recreational cyclist. However, he said, “I tell you that Wooddale is not for the faint of heart.”
Driving habits on the stretch are unpredictable, he said.
“I am concerned that your bike lane will attract more novice bikers,” Goldstein said. “I fear for their safety.”
West 43 1/2 Street resident Carolyn Rusch said, “This new configuration would make me feel uncomfortable, being expected to stay within such a narrow white line with cars whizzing by faster and closer than they would be without that line.”
Like many of her neighbors, she supported a pilot plan with the share-the-road system.
“The beauty of biking is choosing your own path,” she said.
Wooddale Avenue resident Ed Idzorek, a licensed professional engineer, recommended such a pilot project on several streets in the area.
“A share-the-road designation on the Wooddale segment would provide a more attractive facility for the highly confident and somewhat confident bicyclist,” said Idzorek, who added that other bicyclists could use the wide sidewalks in the area if they were designated as shared-use trails.
Support for bike lanes
However, Hampshire Avenue resident Eric Klingbeil, a licensed civil engineer, objected to the assertions that bicycle lanes are more dangerous than a share-the-road system that would use markers called sharrows to alert drivers to watch for bicyclists in the lanes.
“A lot of the claims, in my professional opinion, don’t hold up,” Klingbeil said. “Bike lanes don’t endanger bikers. They make roads safer. Share-the-road on a busy street like Wooddale is not a safer alternative.”
A National Transportation Safety Board report many people had referenced in opposing the bike lanes found that the top cause of fatalities among cyclists is from drivers overtaking cyclists, Klingbeil added. Sharrows would direct bicyclists to the same area as cars, with fast-moving vehicles overtaking them, he said. Bike lanes on Wooddale could attract new bicyclists but sharrows will not, he said.
“If the council wants to create a bicycle network and putting bikes above cars, approve the project as recommended,” Klingbeil said. “It works; it moves us closer to getting a complete system. Doing nothing, or going back to the drawing board, does not.”
Edina resident Brian Schmidt said he is not a fan of the plan but is also not a fan of sharrows.
While he said he likely won’t ride on unprotected bike lanes on Wooddale Avenue, he said, “The sharrows that people are suggesting I don’t really think are a good solution, either. The same cars that can’t seem to follow the speed limits on Wooddale, why are they going to give me the right to share that road?”
Schmidt, who said his friend had been killed by a truck, said the city should set up bike lanes protected by curbs or bollards.
He said the city should slow down traffic but questioned whether parked cars would do so. While biking, he often worries about people opening a door to a parked vehicle that will force him to swerve into traffic.
Webster Avenue resident Marc Berg said sharrows have never done him any good as a bicyclist.
“The difference with the striped bike lane is I feel is that when I’m on one I have a designated space and the cars have a designated space,” he said.
Georgia Avenue resident Matt Wandzel, a supporter of the St. Louis Park plan, said he appreciated the city’s Connect the Park plan, including plans for a bikeway on Dakota Avenue. With light rail coming, he said people in the city will need more bicycle corridors to reach stations.
“I am very excited to see the work that has been done and getting to this point,” Wandzel said.
Moving the route off Wooddale Avenue to other streets could provoke the same type of debates from residents there, said Blackstone Avenue resident Brandon Eddy. He praised the work of city engineers.
“The bike lanes are happening, whether you want it or not,” he told opponents. “You can either fight this change or you can grab a bike.”
Considering distracted driving and other issues, he said, “We need some step in the right direction.”
The council is poised to vote on the bikeway Monday, March 2.
