SLP-based soccer group moved scholarship application window to the spring
SPAM FC Scholarship Foundation is changing up its timeline for the scholarship process to better align with the school year so more students can participate.
“We wanted to encourage applicants to apply when it makes more sense for them when they are typically finishing up schooling,” foundation founder Toni Lozancic said. “We want to match up more with other scholarships.”
The application window closes April 30.
In addition to changing the calendar, they are reaching beyond St. Louis Park for applicants. “We are still St. Louis Park-heavy with connections but we are reaching out to more of the metro with plans to expand further and further,” Lozancic said with scholarship applications available at spamfc.com.
Beginnings
The foundation began as an idea to give back to the community in 2014 with a group of childhood friends from St. Louis Park and teammates raising a couple of thousand dollars through a street soccer tournament to help students pay for college.
In the years since, the foundation has grown to offer more than $30,000 through six different scholarships. Four of the scholarships are named to honor someone connected to SPAM FC, as the application process for each varies slightly. Applicants for the Let Hong Scholarship ($2,500) need to explain how soccer has positively impacted their life and it has shaped their view of the community. The Damian McManus Scholarship ($2,500) requires applicants to voice their passion for the game and how to translate that devotion into success in the classroom and beyond. The Evan McManus Scholarship ($2,000) asks applicants to describe a moment on or off the field where you and your friends creatively solved a problem. The Kai Gerhardson ($2,000) Scholarship application is looking for how the applicant has made the world a more equitable and inclusive place.
In addition, two SPAM FC Scholarships will be awarded including one for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and another called the SPAM FC 609 Legacy Scholarship. The STEM scholarship ($2,000) asks for applicants to describe a recent scientific advancement to help them train harder for the field or classroom.
The Legacy scholarship ($1,000) asks applicants to describe a tradition that will be carried on in college.
Changes
When it comes to determining who will receive the scholarships, Lozancic says the decisions are incredibly tough. “We read all of the stories about the applicants and they are all quite amazing as to what these kids have gone through to get to this point,” he said. “It feels good to have helped these kids with their future and we can allocate more [money] each year. That gratification doesn’t stop.”
Without the typical scholarship dinner for a second February, Lozancic said they are working on more ways to keep up with past recipients. “In the past we had them speak at our events,” he said.
Without the dinner, the board of directors had to get creative with fundraisers, adding a Run for Fund: Leth Hong event where participants ran/walked/biked 3 miles with the fee going toward the Leth Hong Scholarship. SPAM FC also entered into a partnership with Futsal Society, helping add futsal fields in Minneapolis parks.
“We helped with funding to make soccer accessible and free,” Lozancic said.
They have worked on Dollars for Scholars at Park High School in addition to donating funds to help the soccer program add new uniforms and other necessary expenses for the high school program.
Lozancic said they talked with Minneapolis City Futures about applying for scholarships as the club is made up of college-aged players.
SPAM FC will once again sponsor Minnesota Amateur Soccer League teams in the top division (D1) and third-division (D3) levels with the season starting in late April or early May.
