SPAM FC, the St. Louis Park-based group that began as a way for Park High School soccer alums to continue to play the game after graduation continues to make a difference in the community with philanthropy across the Twin Cities.
Despite not hosting in-person events, the group continued to fund college scholarships again in 2021, expanding to a dozen scholarships reaching across all backgrounds, including race and gender.
The group announced the 12 recipients of a SPAM FC Scholarship, building on what began with two scholarships in 2014 and has grown to provide nearly $95,000 in support for more than 100 students.
“We are extremely proud of the work that we’ve done in supporting young people pursuing their higher education degree,” founding member Vanthay Hong said.
All of the founding members of SPAM FC grew up playing soccer in Park and majority of them still live in the area.
The group is always planning events or other ways to help generate funds for the next group of scholarship recipients as the need continues to grow.
A scholarship subcommittee went through the applications, read the applicant essays and spent hours making final decisions.
“The applicants get stronger and stronger every year,” said Cory Halloran, a founder and member of the executive board of directors. “The committee loves the incredible stories our recipients submit each year in their essays.”
In-person events have been put on hold since 2020 due to the pandemic.
Give to the Max Day is set for Nov. 18, which is one way for area non-profits to push together to fundraise as much as possible on one day.
Another event is a unique SPAM FC x Minneapolis City Jersey Launch Nov. 27.
The annual SPAM FC Dinner is tentatively planned for February or March 2022, with a set date yet to be determined.
In years past, the group hosted an annual SPAM FC Scholarship Tournament (going back to 2013) and various other Beer with Benefits events, primarily at LaDona Cerveceria in Minneapolis.
SPAM FC partnered with 10K Pitches Partnership to host an online store where supports can purchase SPAM FC gear. The gear was produced by Opinion Clothing Company, which is owned by another Park grad who played on Hong’s junior varsity team with the Orioles. All proceeds from the sales go toward SPAM FC.
In addition to the philanthropy of SPAM FC, the soccer side of the group is still going strong with multiple teams competing in the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League. In 2019, SPAM FC won its first Division I title (top level)
Check out SPAMFC.com for the latest information.
SPAM FC Scholarship recipients
Leth Hong Scholarship: Michell Belisle (Florida I.U.)
Damian McManus Scholarship: Hannah Beech (University of Minnesota)
Evan McManus Scholarship: Lydia Ruppert (Minnesota)
Kai Gerhardson Scholarship: Youssef Abdallah (Bethel)
SPAM FC STEM Scholarship: Matthew Hansen (Minnesota)
SPAM FC 609 Legacy Scholarships: Emmanual Molinos-Lopez (Minnesota), Joceline Sofia Pintor Bunay (St. Thomas), John Amhanesi (Philander Smith College), Kevin Iragaba (Augsburg), Maisah Outlaw (Indiana), Kylee Wunschel (Minnesota)
SLPHS Dollars for Scholarship Scholarship: Erik Gabriel Perez-Tigre (Undecided)
