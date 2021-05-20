The Park-based nonprofit continues the mission to help college students pay for college
SPAM FC, the nonprofit group comprised of former St. Louis Park soccer players along with friends and family, is looking to award the next round of scholarships for $25,000 to the next deserving group of college students.
Some scholarships are presented in memory of a lost loved one, like Leth Hong, Damian McManus, Evan McManus and Kai Gerhardson. In addition, a STEM scholarship, a SPAM FC 609 Legacy Scholarship and SPAM FC Dollars for Scholars offer more opportunities to help students relieve some of the financial burdens of post-secondary education.
The application window opened May 1 and closes June 30. To apply, visit spamfc.com. Requirements to apply to include a minimum 2.5-grade point average and applicants must be either a recent high school graduate or current college student.
Applicants do not have to participate in collegiate soccer but must include a well-written essay, a letter of recommendation from a coach or teacher, a high school or college transcript, proof of post-secondary education enrollment and a clean head shot photo.
In 2020, 11 scholarships were awarded during the fourth annual SPAM FC Celebration Dinner February 2020.
More than 100 friends and family gathered at the St. Louis Park Recreation Center to honor the recipients and help raise funds for 2021.
The organization didn’t host an in-person scholarship dinner as they have in the past as all in-person events remained canceled through 2021, according to Van Hong, a founding member of SPAM FC who serves on the executive board of directors for the SPAM FC Foundation. Instead, the SPAM FC Foundation is working on three fundraisers to make up the lost funds which would’ve come from a silent auction and dinner.
Van Hong coached Rackers in the Park High School soccer program before he moved on to Gustavus Adolphus College, graduating in 2017.
He said the group is raising funds through Run for Fun events, including the first run the weekend of April 5 which brought in more than $5,000 in support of the McManus scholarships. Participants ran 3 miles and donated in memory of the Damian and Evan McManus Memorial Scholarships. The next Run for Fun was in support of the Kai Gerhardson Memorial Scholarship. Another run in the works is to raise funds for the Leth Hong Memorial Scholarship.
The sixth-annual SPAM FC Scholarship Tournament was at La Dona Cervesceria (now a shirt sponsor for the club) in 2019 and La Dona hosted Beer with Benefits events to help the foundation meet the goal of $25,000 for the scholarships. The annual Give2TheMax Day on Nov. 15 is another important date.
Last year SPAM FC donated $2,500 to the St. Louis Park boys soccer program, which used the money for updated uniforms. This year the $2,5000 will toward the St. Louis Park girls soccer program in addition to another $1,000 through the Jim Miller Scholarship to focus on mental health.
SPAM FC is partnering with Opinion Clothing, a Minneapolis-based company founded by St. Louis Park native Nolan Rackers, to sell merchandise through shops.spamfc.com. SPAM FC also partnered with 10,000 Pitches podcast to create an online store. All profits made from the sales go toward scholarships.
SPAM FC’s soccer teams are back in the Minnesota Amateur Soccer League with teams in Division 1 and 3. The Division 1 team went 5-3-2 to collect 17 points and finish fourth place after winning the title in 2019 with a 12-2-4 record (40 points). The Division 3 team was promoted from Division 4 and is made up of several players with MIAC soccer experience from Augsburg, Gustavus and St. Olaf.
