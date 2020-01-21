Several St. Louis Park City Council members described themselves as conflicted about the idea of a half-cent sales tax in the city.
During a Jan. 13 study session, council members considered whether to ask the Minnesota Legislature for permission to charge customers a 0.5% sales tax. The tax, which city voters would need to approve in a referendum if the Legislature approves the plan, would cost patrons of businesses in the city 50 cents per $100 of taxable sales.
In the latest proposal, city staff members recommended using the sales tax to pay for work on Cedar Lake Road between Highway 169 and Kentucky Avenue; Louisiana Avenue between Interstate 394 and Walker Street – longer than previously proposed; Shelard Parkway area roadways; streets near the Louisiana Station planned for the Southwest Light Rail Transit line; and the reconstruction of Texas Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard.
After consultation with the League of Minnesota Cities, city staff members said they believe the city could ask voters to approve the entire program in one question rather than individual votes on each of the five projects.
Using information available to the Minnesota Department of Transportation from cell phones, city officials picked the projects based on a need in state statute to show a regional significance for the initiatives funded by a local sales tax.
“This is software we have access to through MnDOT where we can say on this road from here to here how many people are using this road who don’t live in St. Louis Park,” City Engineer Debra Heiser said.
The breakdown for the projects ranged from 49% of out-of-towners at peak periods using the Texas Avenue and Minnetonka Boulevard intersection to as many as 87% of nonresidents using Shelard Parkway area roads throughout the day.
The reconstruction of the five roadway corridors currently proposed would cost an estimated $37.5 million. Since a University of Minnesota Extension study estimated that the tax would generate $5 million per year, planners anticipate the tax would last about 7.5 years. The study estimated that nonresidents would pay about 55% of the tax while residents would pay about 45% of it.
During the conversation, Councilmember Rachel Harris asked whether the city would continue to receive about $1.4 million in state aid for roads with regional significance. Vic Moore, the city’s lobbyist at the Capitol, shook his head and responded, “What are the reasons you’re even here considering this local sales tax? Because the Legislature has neglected a comprehensive transportation program for a few decades.”
As the use of fossil fuels declines, money raised by the gas tax for roads will continue to decrease, he predicted.
“You can’t rely on state money at this point,” Moore said.
While the Legislature struggles to define what the law means by regionally significant projects for the purpose of approving local sales taxes, he said the big data showing road use by nonresidents demonstrates that St. Louis Park is a destination.
Councilmember Anne Mavity reiterated her past support for a sales tax, arguing that it would allow the city to collect funds from nonresidents for roads they use. She inquired how the city would promote the sales tax to voters.
City Manager Tom Harmening said state law prevents the city from promoting or encouraging a yes vote on the ballot question. However, the city could provide neutral information and a local citizens committee could promote the issue as long as the city did not fund the effort. For a comparison, he noted the city spent about $20,000 to educate voters about ranked-choice voting after the city approved that change.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed became the first council member to use the word “conflicted” when discussing the proposal. She asked whether council members had considered other funding methods.
If the state does not change its state aid funding, Harmening said the options include grants, raising property taxes, using special assessments on property owners or increasing franchise fees on services.
“The other option is we just don’t make the improvements, or limit the improvements, which then has a ripple effect as well,” Harmening said.
Mohamed pointed out that the city and other taxing jurisdictions recently raised property taxes.
“If we add a sales tax, I can almost see the burden that that will take on residents, especially low-income families who might not necessarily have that disposable income – you know, that raise from the jobs that comes every year,” Mohamed said.
Transportation limitations for low-income individuals might prevent them from avoiding the sales tax by shopping in other communities, she added.
Although Mavity has objected to the state requirement for a referendum, Mohamed said she is glad the issue would require a ballot question so voters would be able to decide.
The U of M study estimated that the tax would cost each St. Louis Park resident on average about $46 per year in added sales tax.
However, Councilmember Margaret Rog estimated that households in the city could experience an increase of $100 per year.
“If we’re talking $100 per year, I’m not in support of that,” Rog said.
She said the city decision to support a resolution in favor of a local sales tax seemed rushed and said the city should instead support a statewide change for funding local street projects of regional significance.
“We need to make that clear to the Legislature, along with all the cities that are impacted. That’s where I would like to see us direct our energy,” Rog said. “If we paid for it ourselves, we’re really taking on the burden of what the state does.”
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he also felt conflicted but appreciated the idea that the vote to seek legislative approval would be “really just a notification that we’re considering it.”
He asked why the city had not identified the funding issue in the past and whether roads are deteriorating more quickly than they have previously.
City staff members pointed to large projects, like a new bridge at Highway 7 and Louisiana Avenue, but Heiser acknowledged the city does have funding for its current 10-year plan before it could have a problem in 2029.
“This is not an emergency,” Heiser said.
Harmening said, “I think the assumption from staff is the sooner we start working on the problem, the easier it is to solve the problem. You have more time. I’m not here tonight to tell you have to do it this legislative session. If we decide to wait a year, we wait a year.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen joined council members who supported asking the Legislature for approval in the upcoming session.
“It shares the burden for our roads with those who work in our city every day but don’t pay taxes here at all,” he said. “Costs have gone up significantly for road construction projects.”
Mayor Jake Spano directed Harmening to place the issue on the council’s Jan. 21 agenda, after this edition went to press. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.
