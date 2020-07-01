The St. Louis Park School District will install more than 1,000 solar panels on its buildings.
The School Board voted June 22 to approve a contract with Sundial Energy, a St. Louis Park-based company that has completed more than 300 solar projects. The district plan calls for half of the district’s energy use to be powered by solar panels.
“That’s a big feat,” Facilities Manager Tom Bravo said.
The district will save enough money on energy to pay for the panel installation after 12 years, according to a district memo. The contractor initially would own all the solar panels, but the district could buy them out in the future in order to gain all the solar energy savings.
The panels will be installed during the next two to three years, according to the memo.
District officials have been considering the installation of solar panels for years, Bravo said.
“We got to a point now where I feel comfortable and the school district feels comfortable and our school attorneys feel comfortable that we can get into an agreement to start putting solar panels on our roofs,” Bravo said.
District officials waited to pursue the installation of solar panels until roofs could be improved so that they would not need to be replaced soon after the installation, requiring the panels to be pulled off, Bravo indicated.
Every building in the district would house solar panels under the plan. Buildings that would receive solar panels this year include Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School, St. Louis Park High School, Peter Hobart Elementary School and Susan Lindgren Elementary. The panels would be in place by the end of this summer.
Next year, panels would be installed on St. Louis Park Middle School, Aquila Elementary School, Central Community Center and Lenox Community Center.
In introducing the contract, Bravo acknowledged that the district is undertaking a risk in agreeing to add the solar panels. However, he said the contract mitigates that risk and allows the district to make future decisions on issues like ownership of the panels.
“The district has to decide whether they want to own them outright and reap all the energy savings or continue with the contract and make sure that when the contracts ended, after so many years, that we are not stuck with solar panels that may contain hazardous material and things like that,” Bravo said.
The district is also partnering with Xcel Energy to ensure even more of the energy at the schools comes from solar power, thus allowing the district to meet city goals in coming decades, he added.
“There’s going to be quite a bit of energy savings,” he said of the overall plan. “We won’t see that, of course, right away, but what we’ll see is the reduction of the carbon footprint, and that’s a big thing for this district.”
Kinect Energy Group, a consultant working with the district, estimated that the district will save more than $3 million during the 25-year life of the solar panels, said Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson.
The district would reduce its carbon emissions by 2.5 tons each year.
“I think that’s just a stunning statistic,” Magnuson said.
Boardmember Ken Morrison said he appreciated that the contract will give the district the option to not have to pay for the eventual disposal of the panels while still saving the district money and reducing its carbon footprint.
Boardmember C. Colin Cox, a past member of a district facilities committee, recalled how important green initiatives had been to members.
He said, “It’s good to see that come into fruition in all different types of ways, shapes and forms.”
