For the fourth time since 2016, Benilde-St. Margaret’s earned a spot in the eight-team Class AAA state softball tournament.
The Red Knights (17-6) wrapped up a 4-0 run to the Section 6AAA title with a 5-1 win over Orono at Aquila Park on June 10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s averaged one run each section game thanks to strong defense and pitching anchored by Tibby Hessian.
Red Knights coach Adrian Wagner said the manner in which this group played all season, including the four section wins, speaks volumes to the level of talent.
“Of the four state tournament berths, this was the most elite,” he said. “Not only didn’t we lose a game in sections but things never got away from us for a minute. Tibby was in control and the defense played in control, always thinking of the next play and what to do with the ball. They looked ready to go from the first pitch to the last pitch of the championship game.”
Hessian gave up one run on three hits in the title game against Orono after surrendering two runs on three hits against No. 2 seed Delano on June 8.
Orono rode into the championship game off a 19-13 elimination game win over Delano to have plenty of momentum. The Red Knights retired Orono in order in the first inning of the title game played in St. Louis Park only to generate its own fireworks on the basepaths with two outs. Michelle Doering had a two-run single followed by eighth-grader Brooklyn Riley with her own RBI single to build a 3-0 lead. BSM added insurance runs in the second and third innings to stake a 5-0 lead into the fourth inning.
“Everyone was able to relax a little bit,” Wagner said as they overcame a 2017 section final loss at Aquila Park to advance to Caswell Park in North Mankato for the state tournament.
BSM dispatched Park Center in the second game of sections 6-1 on June 3.
The game remained scoreless going into the bottom of the fourth inning as the Red Knights used smart base running to bring Sophie Melsness home after a seven-pitch walk to take a 1-0 lead. BSM made it a 4-0 lead the next inning as Ellie Porisch and Kylie Wagner drew nine and 11-pitch walks, respectively, before Maggie Wozniak’s first career home run added insurance runs to the total.
Against Delano, neither team could bring a runner home until the Red Knights came through in the top of the fifth inning. With two runners on base, Melsness drove the ball to the fence in right field to bring both runners in and scored as the throw missed the intended target and landed in the dugout allowing Melsness to score from third base for a home run.
BSM faced No. 2 seed St. Anthony Village in the Class AAA state quarterfinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato Tuesday, June 15, (after this edition went to press). A win advances the team to the quarterfinals later on Tuesday. The championship and third place games were set to be played June 16.
