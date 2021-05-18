Tibby Hessian reached 150 strikeouts this season but Benilde-St. Margaret’s came up short against Jefferson 3-2 at Dred Scott Fields May 13.
The two Metro West Conference leaders squared off with the Red Knights falling to 7-3 (12-4 overall), while Jefferson improved to 11-1 (14-3 overall). Chanhassen also has only one loss but has only played seven conference games.
Jefferson scratched out two runs on five hits, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth inning for the narrow win.
Hessian took the loss, giving up two earned runs on four hits with two walks for the Red Knights. Offensively, Hessian drew two of the team’s six walks. Sophie Melsness had a double and also scored a run.
The loss snapped a four-game winning streak for the Red Knights which began the week with a 6-2 win over St. Louis Park on May 10 (Senior Day) and a 3-1 win at Kennedy on May 12.
Hessian struck out nine Eagles, allowing four hits and one unearned run in the complete-game win. She hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning to jump ahead in what was a pitcher’s duel.
Against Park, Melsness, Hessian and Carlie Greene each went 2-for-3. Melsness added a two-run home run while Hessian had two doubles and drove in two runs. Hessian struck out 14 Orioles allowing two runs on three hits over seven innings.
“We had a little fun today,” coach Adrian Wagner said after Monday’s win where the six seniors made up the first through sixth spots in the batting order. “Hessian was dominant other than five minutes tonight. It starts with her in the circle currently and in the games we’ve won our defense has been pretty good. We struggled a bit at times figuring out who was playing second and third bases.”
Without last spring, there was uncertainty with a lot of areas of the program.
“We’ve constantly hit the ball up and down the lineup,” Wagner said. “That’s been really encouraging. I didn’t think we’d hit the ball as well and that’s been most surprising. We’ve found a way to put the bat on the ball and score runs pretty much all year.”
Wagner said the team has done more small-ball to generate runs, something he knows they will have to execute in sections if they want to make a third consecutive state appearance.
