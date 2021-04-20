Sophomore’s triple set the tone in the first inning
Chris Gabler was brought in to lead the St. Louis Park softball program ahead of the 2020 season and after a spring that ultimately was lost, he is ready to lead the Orioles in the dugout for what is his 21st season coaching fastpitch softball.
After spending the previous five seasons as an assistant coach at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and his duties with the Minnetonka-based Minnesota Whirl Softball Club, he is knowledgeable about the Metro West Conference.
Last summer many players were able to gain valuable experience with their respective club teams. “Most had a very successful season, we just kept a positive attitude,” Gabler said. This spring the mood is one of excitement, knowing they will be a contender in a competitive Metro West Conference.
“This is a new era in St. Louis Park softball,” Gabler said after the team went 2-20 in 2019. “With the players coming from the youth association, we are excited to change the culture in the softball program.”
The Orioles (1-1) opened the season by splitting games against both Bloomington schools, including an 8-3 opener win over Kennedy at Aquila Park on April 15.
Park scored five times in the home half of the first inning, including an RBI triple by sophomore shortstop Kamryn Halley after sophomore Ayelette Prottas connected on a lead-off single. Three walks and a single later, the Orioles had more than enough offensive power to go the rest of the way.
Prottas had two hits, while junior Victoria Schmelzle and sophomore Sadie Lund each scored twice. Lund, along with Ella Nguyen and Georgia Charpentier, each brought in two runs to help Marissa Boettcher record the win on the mound. Boettcher scattered three hits and one run over four innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Katie Crocker earned the three-inning save. She gave up one earned run on three hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Park visited Dred Scott Saturday to face Jefferson, coming away with an 11-1 loss in five innings.
The Orioles were limited to four hits with two walks.
Captains this season include senior utility player Hannah Howell, Boettcher and Schmelzle.
As for new varsity contributors, Gabler noted four sophomores, including outfielders Prottas and Lund, along with shortstop Halley and pitcher Katie Crocker.
The Orioles end this week with a pair of home games at Aquila Park, including a 6:30 p.m. start Thursday, April 22 against Benilde-St. Margaret’s before facing Minneapolis South at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 23.
