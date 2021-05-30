BSM remains among Section 6-3A favorites despite losing 3-of-4 games
After a seven-game losing streak, St. Louis Park softball put together four consecutive wins leading up to the May 28 regular-season finale against Minnetonka.
Among the four wins was a doubleheader sweep of Cooper by scores of 11-4 and 9-5 Wednesday, May 26.
In Game 1, Ella Nguyen, Sadie Lund and Kamryn Halley combined to go 10-for-13, knocking in six runs and scored nine runs.
In the second game, Megan Hoenie led the Orioles with a 3-for-4 game at the plate including a pair of doubles scoring three runs while Hannah Howell went 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice. Nguyen kept the offense going with two more hits and Evan Taybior scored twice.
Red Knights lose at Holy Angels
Benilde-St. Margaret’s dropped 3-of-4 games heading into Section 6-3A play including a 3-0 loss at Holy Angels on May 26.
Sophie Melsness, Michelle Doering and Ellie Porisch came up with hits but the Red Knights made six errors in the field to help Holy Angels sustain rallies to emerge with a key win.
BSM pitcher Tibby Stewart struck out 11 batters and allowed just three hits without a walk.
That lone win came May 25 by way of a 3-2 score against St. Anthony Villege in St. Louis Park.
Melsness, Doering and Stewart came through with the hits to score single runs in the first, third and fifth innings. Melsness filled the box score with a triple and home run in addition to a stolen base.
The Red Knights still ranked ninth in Class 3A with a QRF rating of 113.3, trailing only Delano (120.1) in the section.
