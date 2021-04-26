Since an 8-3 win over Bloomington Kennedy in the season opener at Aquila Park, St. Louis Park struggled to generate runs against some of the premier softball teams in the Metro West Conference.
The Orioles had four hits in an 11-1 loss at Bloomington Jefferson April 11, lost at Chaska 12-2 April 20 and were shutout 8-0 at Aquila by Benilde-St. Margaret’s April 22.
BSM pitcher Tibby Stewart allowed one hit and struck out 12 batters in the complete-game win.
The Red Knights (3-1) scored four runs in the first inning to set the tone for the crosstown rivalry game. Seven different batters had a hit for BSM and Kylie Wagner was the only hitter with two hits. She had a double and drove in two runs. Michelle Doering added a two-run home run and Senia Golisek stole six bases.
BSM came into the game off an 8-7 loss at home to Jefferson on April 20 and began the week with a 9-0 win over Visitation. The Red Knights started the season with a 16-0 win at Robbinsdale Cooper and have yet to allow a run in three wins.
Stewart has a 1.68 earned run average, allowing six earned runs on 14 hits. She has issued eight walks while striking out 43 batters in four starts (25 innings).
She is also one of the top batters for the Red Knights collecting seven hits in 14 at bats, trailing only Sophie Melsness for the hitting lead. Her two doubles is the most and two home runs is tied with Doering for the team lead.
BSM travels to Chanhassen Monday, May 3 and returns home to face Cooper in a pair of Metro West contests.
Park travels to Cooper Wednesday, April 28 before hosting Jefferson at 4:30 p.m. Friday and travels to Kennedy Wednesday, May 5.
