Red Knights off to 2-0 start in section tourney
In Section 6AAA softball, St. Louis Park opened with a five-run inning at Edina June 1. The rally was short-lived, as the Hornets responded with a four-run first inning en route to a 10-6 win in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
Park rebounded June 2 with a 12-11 win in eight innings over Robbinsdale Armstrong in the final game of the season to be played at Aquila Park as Wayzata ended the Orioles season with a 10-0 loss in five innings in a June 4 elimination game.
The walk-off win over Armstrong featured three RBIs from Ella Nguyen as she was one of five Orioles to pick up at least two hits including a double. Kamryn Halley was 3-for-5 scoring twice. Victoria Schmelzle had a triple, drew a walk and scored once. Sadie Lund joined Nguyen and Halley with two runs each. Park rallied for five runs int he sixth inning to take an 8-7 lead into the seventh inning. Armstrong responded with four runs in the top of the seventh inning and Park answered with three runs to force extra innings.
Wayzata scored three times in the first and third innings, adding four more runs in the fourth inning to build an insurmountable lead.
Park was limited to three hits from Ayelet Prottas, Lund and a double from Marissa Boettcher.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s remained on target for a third consecutive appearance in the Section 6AAA final after opening with a 7-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper on June 1 and a 6-1 win over Park Center June 3.
Michelle Doering went 4-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and a triple against Cooper as the Red Knights scored four times in the sixth inning.
Red Knights pitcher Tibby Stewart struck out seven Cooper batters while tossing a one-hit complete game shutout.
After a scoreless three innings to open play against Park Center, BSM’s offense came alive with a three-run home run from Maggie Wozniak and a triple from Jill Petty. Kylie Wagner and Doering each drove in a run.
Stewart struck out 10 batters while allowing one earned run on two hits in a complete-game win.
Both games were played at BSM before advancing to face Delano at Aquila Park on June 8 in the winner’s bracket final, after this edition went to press.
