Goals from Tilly Wolfe, Ava Wagner and Annie Golinvaux helped top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s clinch the Section 5A title with a 3-1 win over No. 3 Blake Saturday evening at BSM.
Wolfe opened the scoring off a corner kick from Sydney Drees before Wagner’s goal to make it 2-0 with an assist from Lauren Hillins in the opening half.
Goalkeeper Natalie Tennessen made four saves on Saturday and finishes her season with four goals against over 785 minutes in 13 games (0.41 goals against average).
The Red Knights wrapped up the unusual season with a 12-1-1 record, the Metro West Conference title and now a section trophy playing the final two games with one day off for its 10th section title in 14 seasons.
BSM opened section play with a 12-0 win over No. 9 Columbia Heights Oct. 15 before earning another shutout this time against No. 4 Breck in a 3-0 final score in a game played at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Oct. 20.
Wagner, Golinvaux and Avery Richardson each had a hat trick against Columbia Heights. Wagener also had three assists, while teammate Sydney Drees added six assists. Goalkeepers Lucy Hanson and Natalie Tennessen each played a half.
Senior captain Alli Voss was one of five Class A Ms. Soccer finalists joining Blake’s Cate Moe, Waconia’s Chanda Breggemann, Holy Angel’s Mia Van der Heide and Duluth Marshall’s Maren Friday.
BSM boys
Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys soccer earned the No. 2 seed in Section 5A and advanced to the semifinals before falling short in a 3-1 loss to No. 3 Blake on Friday at Park Center High School’s dome.
BSM senior captain Hans Backes scored the lone goal on an assist from Drew Clark.
The game came after a 4-3 win over No. 7 Fridley Oct. 15 at BSM. Ryan Baird scored the game winner with a one-timer from the edge of the penalty area late in the final game of the season at BSM. Baird celebrated his first varsity goal with an impressive flip.
Top-seed Breck went on to top Blake a 4-0 win in the section final on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.