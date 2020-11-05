For its fifth anniversary, the St. Louis Park nonprofit SLP SEEDS is taking on a new name and a new mission.
In recognition of a broader outlook beyond its city of origin, SLP SEEDS becomes Seeds Feeds Nov. 5. The organization has always been focused on food but will focus more strongly on feeding people as it begins distributing groceries to people in need.
A Hennepin County Expanded Community Services Grant funded by the federal CARES Act will help the nonprofit supply groceries through the end of the year. The nonprofit will use food provided by grocery stores and other partners this year but in January plans to begin providing food grown in its warehouse.
Due to the pandemic, SLP SEEDS gained permission to change the use of several other grants, such as funds from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The nonprofit had planned to use the money for a Tiny Mobile Farm concept to bring a Lunch and Learn program to clubs, apartment buildings, libraries and other community gathering places. While that project has been postponed, the organization gained approval to use the money to move operations earlier this year from founder Julie Rappaport’s home to a warehouse at 3260 Gorham Ave. S., Suite 150, in St. Louis Park.
“We knew that the events we wanted to have with the Tiny Mobile Farm weren’t going to be able to happen this year, so we wanted to still make that money useful and go toward urban agriculture,” said Operations Director Ariel Steinman.
The organization moved into the warehouse last spring.
“We weren’t necessarily ready for it in May, but it was ready for us,” she said. “It has been so amazing, just the amount of growth we’ve seen and the amount of things we’ve been able to get done just by having a home base. Because of that, so many other opportunities have really come our way. We are working really hard right now to make this a permanent base.”
At the warehouse, interns, apprentices and volunteers have processed and distributed food grown at 10 “urban food bank gardens,” according to Steinman. Visitors from cities like St. Paul, Richfield, Fridley, Minneapolis and Eden Prairie came to the warehouse this summer to pick up food and gain gardening support.
Importantly at this time of year, the warehouse allows SLP SEEDS to grow food indoors during the winter for the first time.
“This biggest leap is this conversion into being a year-around supplier of fresh food because people are not only hungry in the summer,” Steinman said.
Inside the warehouse are tomatoes, lettuce, peppers, microgreens, peppers, bok choy and cukenuts.
The cukenuts are a favorite of kids, Steinman noted.
“They’re like little tiny cucumbers that look like little watermelons about the size of half of your thumb,” she explained. “They are sour, delicious bursts of cucumber.”
Before the snow flew, high school apprentices Liz Hodges, Zoe Frank and Audrey Long brought soil in to grow food and set up a hydroponics system, which cultivates plants in nutrient-rich water. Aquaponics, which uses fish to provide the nutrients for growth, is also planned.
The acronyms in the SLP SEEDS name have stood for St. Louis Park and Sustainable, Edible, Equitable, Diverse, Service. The word “seeds” also represents physical seeds, the growth of a vision for an educational urban farm and the seeds of change for a more just food system, Steinman said.
As for the second part of the new name Seeds Feeds, she said, “The ‘Feeds’ not only represents physically feeding people with the food Seeds Feeds grows and provides but also feeding and nourishing people, community and the earth.”
Weekly bags the nonprofit will provide through the county grant this year will include fresh and frozen produce, protein, dairy and pantry items as well as culturally specific foods available upon request. Diet-specific bags will be available. The food can be picked up or delivered. The nonprofit is beginning with participants in its community-supported agriculture program and individuals in the Hennepin County juvenile justice system in need of food before branching out to other interested individuals later this month. Individuals can contact a new staff member hired for the program, Kristina Johnson, at kristinajohnson@seedsfeeds.org or 507-226-3299. Sign-up information will also be available on the organization’s new website, seedsfeeds.org.
In honor of the new name, the nonprofit will host an online “Cook With Us” event 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. The organization will distribute bags of food before the event so that participants can cook the same recipe at home while interacting with others through Zoom.
Along with cooking and conversation, the event will include information about opportunities with Seeds Feeds and its plan for the next five years.
The goals include developing a food council to create a food security action plan; for the nonprofit to become self-sustaining through sales of produce and farm products; to build an educational urban agriculture farm for the West Metro; and to create a certified urban agriculture workforce. The group’s new mission says, “We are dedicated to growing food to nourish people, community and the Earth, to build wellness and resilience in Twin Cities neighborhoods, to empower and engage marginalized groups and urban agriculture farmers and to provide education, job training and advocacy for food systems change.”
To sign up for the Nov. 15 event, visit the new website, email Steinman at arielsteinman@seedsfeeds.org or call 612-406-8731.
Also upcoming, students working with the nonprofit will present a proposal to transform a St. Louis Park Middle School courtyard into an educational urban farm and gathering space. The students, who undertook a grant-funded permaculture design certification course, will seek community feedback during the online event 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. Reservations may be made through seedsfeeds.org.
