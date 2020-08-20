Despite a recent shift in focus, the leaders of the SLP Nest have announced it will close at the end of August as a result of the ongoing pandemic’s impact.
In a letter to supporters, Board Chair Julia Schmelzer, Board Treasurer Thom Miller and Board Secretary Lara Cleveland wrote, “As you know, the global pandemic has changed the landscape of in-person interactions and gatherings for the past six months and likely well into the future. These conditions conflict with the heart of our SLP Nest mission, which is to nurture in-person interactions by and for students. Additionally, in this coronavirus environment, scaling up the human and financial resources needed to run a robust operation has become an even bigger challenge.
“That’s why we’re heartbroken to announce that SLP Nest is permanently closing on August 31.”
The letter, posted online at slpnest.org, acknowledges that supporters have helped make a difference in the lives of young people who benefited from the teen-focused coffee shop and hang-out spot.
“We’re pleased and proud that so many people have had positive experiences in this special place,” the letter states. “We’re grateful for what we’ve accomplished over the last two years and inspired every day by the young people of SLP who teach, learn, and create in our space.”
At SLP Nest, teens could showcase their music, art and other talents through concerts, art exhibits and open mic events, the letter notes.
SLP Nest’s building, 3416 Library Lane, closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened its doors to the public. However, the nonprofit had been conducting online activities, like a “Summer Mixtape” online music and social hour and a “Students of SLP” video segment that featured teens and their artwork.
SLP Nest conducted “Rockin’ Reconcile: Pizza and Conversation on Race” in front of its building last month and hosted some other activities outdoors.
The organization had announced a shift in focus last month away from its coffee shop operations in favor of a greater emphasis on youth arts and creativity. Plans for building upgrades, including a new outdoor patio and an overhauled interior, had been announced.
Leaders had anticipated reopening the building in time for the upcoming school year in the expectation that students could begin attending classes in person. However, the St. Louis Park School Board voted Aug. 10 to open the fall semester with classes only online.
The organization is paying staff through August. After taking care of costs associated with closing, remaining funds will be donated to other St. Louis Park nonprofits, the letter states.
Organizers will also “share our learnings about engaging youth with other SLP organizations whose missions overlap with that of SLP Nest.”
Programming Coordinator Symone Wilson said, “Existing as a space is a huge part of the Nest’s mission and pivoting to a virtual space, although meaningful, isn’t enough to push the mission with the budget we currently have.
“We hope that our programming, online or not, can exist in other ways and possibly with our partners.”
