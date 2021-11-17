Past controversies involving apartment buildings owned by Bigos Management lingered as the St. Louis Park City Council considered a request for a new six-story apartment building.
ESG Architecture & Design has proposed the apartment project at 9808 and 9920 Wayzata Blvd., northwest of Interstate 394 and Highway 169 on behalf of Bigos Management.
Plans for the building, which would contain 233 apartments on the site of the long-demolished Santorini restaurant, gained St. Louis Park City Council approvals last month, but members expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s prior actions.
Luke Hedberg, senior director of finance and compliance at Golden Valley-based Bigos Management, pointed out to skeptical council members that the company seeks to own the proposed property long-term.
“We don’t build and flip,” Hedberg said. “We build and own for the long term, and this enables us to take excellent care of our properties.”
But Councilmember Margaret Rog claimed Bigos displaced hundreds of residents in St. Louis Park at the former Meadowbrook Manor complex – now Era on Excelsior – through rent increases, lease terminations and nonrenewals. The company also controlled the decision to terminate a Section 8 contract at Lou Park Apartments in St. Louis Park, she said.
“To my mind, this doesn’t represent the attitude toward low-income residents that I’d like to see among developers coming in to build projects in our city,” Rog said.
Hedberg responded that the company acquired Meadowbrook Manor from the mother of the company’s owner, Ted Bigos, and upgraded units.
“It’s still a very affordable community to live in,” Hedberg said.
The company transferred the Section 8 contract at Lou Park Apartments to the nonprofit CommonBond. At Lou Park Apartments, he said, enhanced vouchers allow Section 8 residents to continue living in the facility.
Rog responded that residents had a general feeling that management had not been “particularly cooperative or communicative or collaborative” with them.
Hedberg replied, “We never intended to displace anybody.”
He noted the company recently received a building permit from the city of St. Paul to build a Section 8 building for elderly and disabled individuals.
“I think that project speaks for itself,” said Hedberg, who added the company owns six buildings that are entirely Section 8 facilities.
Twenty percent of the apartments in the proposed new building would be reserved for tenants making up to half of the area median income.
The city requires the level of affordable housing proposed because the developer is seeking tax-increment financing.
Mayor Jake Spano pressed concerns council members have about the company, though.
“I’m just going to be really honest,” Spano said. “It hasn’t always been a good relationship between us and Bigos.”
He questioned the manner in which Bigos made changes at Lou Park Apartments and Meadowbrook Manor.
“The anxiety it created for our residents was unacceptable,” Spano said.
Spano said he would support the latest proposal for a new building on the Santorini site because the development differs from the older complexes.
However, he said, “I also, to the extent that it’s within my capacity, want you to know and I need Ted to know that I don’t have a lot of patience.”
He said Meadowbrook needed to be fixed up, but he said, “The manner in which y’all went about doing it did not leave a good taste in our mouths.”
Spano reiterated, “I don’t have a lot of patience for problems and excuses coming out of the project, and I know I will be keeping a very, very close eye on it.”
Multiple council members indicated a lack of enthusiasm to grant TIF, a type of subsidy in which new taxes generated by a project are returned to a developer for a period to pay for costs like site acquisition, environmental cleanup and infrastructure upgrades.
Rog said the development is appropriate for the site considering nearby high-density development, but she warned, “I’m not suggesting that I’ll approve the TIF requests.”
Councilmember Larry Kraft said, “We’ll take a harder look at the TIF requests because this doesn’t feel as strong as some others.”
On questions he continued to have about the project, Kraft asked the developer “to be more prepared to have that kind of discussion and talk about your values and how they’ve evolved as an organization.”
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag stressed that real estate is a relationship business and suggested the developer should understand the sentiments of council members and the community as a result. She said the developer should answer more of the community’s questions when returning for a TIF request and should work with staff “to reassure us that we don’t leave residents behind.”
In 2018, the council had approved a different plan for the site that would have contained a 140-unit apartment building and a 100-room hotel. The St. Louis Park Planning Commission early last year recommended approval of a 233-unit, seven-story building instead, but the developer withdrew the application before the council took a vote on that plan. The current project is one level shorter but contains the same number of units. Structured parking would be available on the ground level and underground.
The project would include co-working spaces, conference rooms, maker space, a fitness room and a party room. A theater and golf simulator are also in the works. Outdoor recreation space would include a pool, spa, pickleball courts, a dog run and a pedestrian walkway.
A rooftop solar array would help the building meet the city’s green building policy. All existing trees on the site will be removed, with new trees planted.
Councilmember Tim Brausen, who represents the area, voiced the strongest level of support for the project. He noted that parking for car dealerships had been proposed on the site in the past. In supporting the residential structure, he added that the surrounding area is already high-density and that existing infrastructure would support the new building.
He said, “I’m very happy with this proposal.”
Neighbors writing about the project differed. While condo owner Jerry Kern raised concerns about the removal of large trees, he wrote, “I look forward to finally having a nice building next to our luxury condo, rather than a filthy, ugly unmaintained large piece of dirt.”
In contrast, condo owners Harry and Sheree Johnson are worried the project would cause a substantial decrease in their property values as owners would lose their views of the landscape and skyline.
“The loss of our views only benefits the (renters) who will reap the beautiful views,” wrote the Johnsons after stressing they owned their impacted unit. “It will (be) a sad day for us if this is approved.”
