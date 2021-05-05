Sholom Community Alliance faced a $27,100 fine after the death of an employee who worked at the nonprofit’s St. Louis Park memory care facility early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration assessed a $25,000 citation in the death of the employee, the minimum penalty for each citation connected to an employee’s death, according to the state notification. Additionally, the state assessed two $3,500 penalties for allegedly not reporting a work-related fatality to Minnesota OSHA within eight hours and not reporting the employee’s hospitalization April 26 within 24 hours. As part of a settlement after an appeal, the penalty for the first reporting citation dropped to $2,100 and the second reporting citation was rescinded.
Minnesota OSHA did not find that Sholom made willful or repeated violations.
Sholom leaders say meeting requirements had been impossible at the time because of a lack of N95 masks and related resources.
The state’s public report of its finding redacts the name of the employee who died, although a published report and Sholom identified him as David Kolleh.
The state’s report says he died May 18, 2020, from complications of a COVID-19 infection. He worked as a home health care aide, coordinating activities for memory care unit residents at Roitenberg Family Assisted Living and helping with aide duties throughout the facility, according to the state report. His job included duties with prolonged exposure activities.
A Sholom document dated March 5, 2020, indicated that “leadership was aware of the importance of implementing a Respiratory Protection Program when using N95 filtering face pieces, specifically medical evaluations and initial fit testing, to ensure adequate protection against airborne infections agents,” the report states.
Staff in the memory care unit received cloth face coverings April 3, 2020, to wear during their shifts, the report says.
An assisted living resident became ill with COVID-19 April 10, 2020, and died three days later, according to the report.
The employee did not receive an N95 respirator until the week of April 20, 2020, and tested positive April 24, according to the report. The investigation found that he “did not wear the respirator consistently” and “had not been properly trained or fit tested to wear the respirator,” it says.
Additionally, it states he “was not being protected by an effective respiratory protection program when the first resident tested positive for COVID-19 and this likely caused or contributed to (the employee’s) exposure.”
The serious citation with the $25,000 fine states the employer “did not establish and maintain a respiratory protection program” with all required components. The citation found deficiencies involving a lack of a written program, medical evaluations, initial fit testing for the N95 respirators, training from a qualified individual and adequate storage.
Sholom response
Sholom CEO Barbara Klick and Ann Thole, chief operating officer of Sholom, acknowledged in an interview that they had not initially asked staff to put N95 masks in paper bags, as public health authorities recommended at the time.
“If you were in the perfect world, every time you used an N95 mask you’d just throw it away,” Klick said. “You’d never put it in a paper bag.”
She also acknowledged Sholom did not have a written program, as the report found. They said the organization added fit testing and instruction from a qualified individual when possible.
Klick said, “Are we in compliance now? Of course we are.”
She wrote to the organization’s board members, leadership and community, “It has been nearly a year since David’s death and we all continue to grieve his loss of life due to COVID-19.”
The letter acknowledges that OSHA requirements mandate medical evaluations and testing of individuals for N95 masks to ensure they fit properly before they are worn. Neither was completed in April 2020 due to shortages of N95 masks and fit test kits, the letter continues.
“Sholom was not alone in this perfect storm of an emergent pandemic and corresponding lack of supplies that affected many providers in the senior care community,” the letter says.
The test kits had been on back-order, and Sholom had only a limited quantity of one-size N95 masks rather than a variety of sizes for staff to ensure proper seals along the wearers’ faces.
The state prioritized personal protective equipment for hospitals rather than long-term care facilities, the letter adds.
Klick stressed that N95 face masks had not been required in senior care organizations before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
The Minnesota Department of Health directed Sholom to provide N95 masks for staff to wear when treating residents under isolation or who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, which Sholom did but without the medical evaluations or fit testing due to the shortages, according to the letter. Sholom began medical evaluations and fit testing for all staff in May 2020.
“To this date, N95 masks are still in limited supply,” the letter notes.
It concludes, “We are deeply saddened that David’s life was lost. We honor David’s legacy of compassion, care and love by continuing to serve our residents that he loved.”
Other Sholom leaders signed another letter to the community taking issue with a media report about the citations.
“This compounding of the grief of losing a colleague while essentially blaming his death on equipment that was not available to us seems particularly unnecessary,” the letter says.
In the interview, Klick noted Sholom had difficulty obtaining surgical masks in spring 2020 and that the community had been sewing cloth masks for staff to use. Some equipment from the federal government included stamps that said it was not intended for medical use.
Klick said, “By fining us for something we could not physically comply with, does this prevent any workplace injury or death?”
However, she said Sholom settled to focus on its goal of preserving life rather than spending more time fighting the fines.
Thole pointed out that Sholom had reported Kolleh’s death to OSHA.
“We didn’t leave all the necessary details they would have liked us to, but they did reduce that fine,” Thole noted. “We made efforts to comply.”
OSHA rescinded the fine relating to the failure to report a hospitalization as Sholom pointed out they did not have know Kolleh had been hospitalized until later that week when he did not report to work.
As for the report that he had not consistently worn his mask, Klick said, “He wasn’t managed right.”
Thole and Klick questioned whether Kolleh caught the virus at Sholom, noting he also worked in another congregate care setting.
After Sholom leaders informed employees of his death, Klick said employees cried and grieved together but continued to serve a vulnerable population despite the risks.
Klick said, “That is the true definition of a hero.”
