Second-grader Wyatt Gondek, center, and his father, Justin Gondeck, left, use a bicycle pump to launch their homemade air rockets Jan. 17 at the Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School Science and Imagination Fair. “The highest one went all the way up to the clock,” Wyatt Gondek said. PSI students, parents, staff and science aficionados gathered. The school reported that 131 students registered for the event, which the PSI parent-teacher organization helped organize. About 10 volunteers served as project evaluators. The school estimated that about 350 people attended. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
With help from his father, Ben Rich built a Van de Graaff Generator, an electrical generator that produces static electricity. The static electricity accumulates in the hollow metal globe and discharges when touched. “I was a little afraid,” said Jennifer Gregor, school social worker. “I didn’t know how hard it was going to shock me.” (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Kindergartener Alani Timberlake demonstrates how her lava lamp works. Lava lamps are made out of cooking oil, water and food coloring. Because the blue water is denser than oil, it sinks to the bottom of the bottle. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
From left to right, fourth-graders Maya Schulhof, Eleanor Peterson, Layla Lietzau and Georgia Kingsbury demonstrate how to make “Jiggle Castles” with strips of colorful paper and glue sticks. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Third-grader Ahren Setia draws dragons inspired by “Wings of Fire,” a popular series of dragon fantasy books for kids. “My favorite animals are dragons,” Setia said. “I like how they have abilities like fire breathing and glowing in the dark.” (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Second-grader Wyatt Gondek, center, and his father, Justin Gondeck, left, use a bicycle pump to launch their homemade air rockets Jan. 17 at the Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School Science and Imagination Fair. “The highest one went all the way up to the clock,” Wyatt Gondek said. PSI students, parents, staff and science aficionados gathered. The school reported that 131 students registered for the event, which the PSI parent-teacher organization helped organize. About 10 volunteers served as project evaluators. The school estimated that about 350 people attended. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
With help from his father, Ben Rich built a Van de Graaff Generator, an electrical generator that produces static electricity. The static electricity accumulates in the hollow metal globe and discharges when touched. “I was a little afraid,” said Jennifer Gregor, school social worker. “I didn’t know how hard it was going to shock me.” (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Dressed in matching lab coats, third-graders Quinn Dvoracek and Wesley Healy combine baking soda and vinegar to make their volcano erupt. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Kindergartener Alani Timberlake explains how her lava lamps work to St. Louis Park School District Superintendent Astein Osei, right, and her mom, Iesha Wells, left. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Kindergartener Alani Timberlake demonstrates how her lava lamp works. Lava lamps are made out of cooking oil, water and food coloring. Because the blue water is denser than oil, it sinks to the bottom of the bottle. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
From left to right, fourth-graders Maya Schulhof, Eleanor Peterson, Layla Lietzau and Georgia Kingsbury demonstrate how to make “Jiggle Castles” with strips of colorful paper and glue sticks. (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Third-grader Ahren Setia draws dragons inspired by “Wings of Fire,” a popular series of dragon fantasy books for kids. “My favorite animals are dragons,” Setia said. “I like how they have abilities like fire breathing and glowing in the dark.” (Submitted photo by Jaime Chismar)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.