Restaurants in parks could be shipping up to St. Louis Park.
After residents of the city’s Bronx Park neighborhood raised the idea of creating a coffee shop at Nelson Park, near the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail and the larger Dakota Park, Councilmember Margaret Rog raised the idea of hosting restaurants at city parks. She indicated she did not intend for the city to build a brick-and-mortar building for a restaurant, though she did float the idea of hosting one in a converted shipping container. Alternatively, she suggested loosening rules for food trucks.
“The idea is akin to a ‘Tin Fish’-type establishment although on a much smaller scale; a community gathering spot that would also serve trail users, community gardeners, hockey rink patrons, and the many others who pass through Nelson Park including those who traverse the new Dakota Edgewood bridge beginning this fall,” Rog wrote in her proposal to the rest of the council while referencing a former seafood restaurant at Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis. “If there is support for this type of activity in our community, we need to create rules and systems for it.”
Rog asserted the community would support such an idea, pointing out that hundreds of people in her Birchwood neighborhood attended an event with multiple food trucks this summer and that diners flocked to outdoor tents at businesses, prompting the council to extend the temporary rules for the structures.
She suggested the city should not build a brick-and-mortar facility given budget priorities and underutilized park shelters. But she promoted the idea of semipermanent structures like shipping containers that have been used for restaurants elsewhere in the country.
“They can be really cool, really inviting spaces that are affordable for small businesses to set up and that have more permanence than a food truck,” Rog said.
Later, she added, “We’re talking about something potentially different from a food truck because they’re not that special anymore. I mean, they’re special, but they’re not unique in the ways something like this could be.”
Despite her remark about budget priorities, she suggested the city could provide “supportive funding for qualifying businesses,” such as businesses owned by people of color, businesses owned by residents of the city and businesses with particularly creative ideas.
Rog said the city could pilot the idea initially with one location and potentially expand it in up to four parks.
The concept ran into opposition from Mayor Jake Spano and Councilmember Tim Brausen while the majority favored a more modest review of city rules to allow food trucks to remain in an area for a longer duration.
Brausen said he opposed using staff time to consider creating facilities “for the primary benefit of private commercial enterprises.”
Although he indicated he would be open to looking at allowing an entrepreneur to fund a container cafe if a fully developed proposal came before the city council, he said, “to utilize our limited staff time to investigate the feasibility of a private citizen’s concept seems like a misuse of our city’s resources at this time to me.”
He added the city should not be in the business of determining which vendor would have the opportunity to open a restaurant in a city park.
“I think it’ll put us in the business of picking winners and losers in the private market,” Brausen said. “I think there’s unintended consequences in that people that reside right next to the park may not necessarily be in favor of turning it into a commercial node.”
Spano firmly declared, “I’m not interested in shipping containers and semipermanent structures in our parks for the use of commercial purposes.”
While he said “it would be a super sweet idea in a lot of ways,” the mayor said he had concerns about the city potentially leasing land to businesses.
“This feels like a marketing and communications project more than anything,” Spano said.
But Councilmember Larry Kraft, among others, expressed more openness to studying the idea of a “semipermanent presence in a park” for food vendors. Kraft noted he had concerns about the use of generators for food trucks on a longer-term basis and other “little intricate details” but said pursuing a single pilot project “could keep staff time to a minimum.”
Councilmember Lynette Dumalag indicated a preference for a food truck space instead of the creation of a structure. Providing a place for a rotation of trucks could provide more equity than a physical structure leased to a single vendor, she said. Unlike a semipermanent structure, the city could easily reverse course on food trucks in parks if neighbors complain, she added.
Councilmember Rachel Harris scaled back her initial enthusiasm for Rog’s idea but supported more study.
“When my colleague brought forward this idea, I found it exciting and an opportunity to reinvigorate our neighborhoods, our neighborhood parks, in a new way,” Harris said.
After more consideration, she said she also would be more inclined to support more food trucks instead of a structure unless private funding paid for it.
The idea could add vibrancy to the city, but the council should be careful, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said.
“I don’t want anything to kind of take away from the green space that our current public parks have,” Mohamed said.
Rog lamented that more council members did not show as much enthusiasm for the idea as she expected considering that she believes the residents who proposed the idea care deeply about making the community better and want to invest their resources in the effort.
Rog said, “It feels like ... the potential for that kind of resident uplift is being quashed a bit and I don’t understand why, and I’m a bit disappointed.”
