BSM coach notes the positive energy to summer and preseason training
After a fifth-place finish in the Metro West Conference volleyball standings last season, Benilde-St. Margaret’s has plenty of work cut out for the team looking to improve on a 6-7 overall record this fall.
The Red Knights have a smaller program in terms of numbers but make up for it with a determination to improve that should help return the team to the top third of the Metro West.
“The level [of play] is improving and we have a group of girls who want to be here,” coach Michael Becker said. “I can’t believe the positive energy we have among the junior varsity/varsity group.”
To compete with the likes of Jefferson and Chaska, the Red Knights will need that positivity to go along with a returning group that includes junior All-Conference outside hitter Lily Eigner, setters Ellery Clark and Anna Lervick and senior libero/defensive specialist Molly Voss.
Voss is a three-year varsity player who Becker appreciates for her vocal leadership and is a captain alongside Eigner.
“Lily is just so dedicated to the sport no matter if it beach volleyball or in the gym, she leads by example,” Becker said.
Add varsity newcomer, junior middle hitter, Sierre Lumpkin’s first season at varsity. She spent last season with the junior varsity team. Sophomore Erica Lee is another young middle ready to impact the lineup.
Assisting Becker on the bench is longtime coach Ashley Whitman Bushman, who was a standout with the Gophers and before that perhaps one of the all-time great volleyball players at Shakopee High School, graduating in 2010.
Sam Vetsch is the new 9B coach who is a member of the teaching faculty at BSM while two new additions to the program staff are alums of the BSM program in Sarah Luong and Anna Luong.
The Red Knights will play in three tournaments, including the annual Southwest tournament in Marshall Sept. 10-11, Minnetonka Invite Sept. 18 and the eight-team Dig Pink Tournament (Holy Angels, Kennedy, DeLaSalle, Holy Family, Mahtomedi, New Life Academy, St. Cloud Cathedral and St. Paul Highland Park) at BSM Oct. 16.
BSM will move to Section 6AAA, joining Holy Angels, Kennedy, New Prague, Jordan, Delano, Orono and Mound Westonka.
