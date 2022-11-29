Size will be an asset for Park, led by Giovannelli who averaged 12 points per game last season
St. Louis Park senior guard Stefano Giovannelli returns after earning Metro West Conference All-Conference honors while averaging 12 points per game for the 10-17 Orioles last season.
Park finished 4-14 to place eighth among the 10-team Metro West Conference last season. The Conference lost Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper which joined the Tri-Metro Conference this season.
Joining Giovannelli in the backcourt is classmate Keegan Hartford who is the only other starter back on a team that will have length and athleticism in its favor, according to coach Dave Breitenbucher. He notes young players will need to step-up and contribute.
Three seniors have a chance to make an impact in their first varsity seasons including guard Trey Jones along with forwards Keymani Green and Salah Mohamed. Sophomore forwards Micah Curtis and Marley Curtis also hope to break into the varisty rotation this season.
Coach Wayne Lott is coaching the B squad (sophomores) this season after several years with the junior varisty and varsity programs. “Coach Lott brings his years of coaching experience to help the sophomore team prepare for the next level,” Breitenbucher said.
The Orioles open the season on the road at Mounds View (Dec. 1) and Mound Westonka (Dec. 6) before the Friday, Dec. 9 home opener against Minneapolis Washburn set for 7 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.