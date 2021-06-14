Orioles senior cards 73, 77 rounds to win Section 6AAA title
Bunker Hills Golf Course isn’t anything new for recently-graduated St. Louis Park senior Izzy Segal.
After playing in the 2019 state meet, she added more rounds last summer at the Coon Rapids course after the spring prep season was canceled. Now she’s aiming at building on that experience thanks to earning medalist honors at the Section 6AAA meet at an equally unfamiliar Pioneer Creek Golf Course in Maple Plain last week.
Segal carded a two-round 150, holding off Jefferson’s Isabelle Lynch as the two Metro West Conference rivals led the way around the course.
Segal plans to play golf at the University of Illinois-Springfield (NCAA Division II) while Lynch will head to the University of St. Thomas as part of the inaugural NCAA Division I class.
Segal opened with a 1-over par 73 which was the low score of the meet. She made the turn at 2-over 38 and put together three birdies on the back nine 35. Segal was one stroke better than Edina’s Katie McGuire and four strokes ahead of Lynch who had two birdies finishing with a 77.
Round 2 was a different story as Segal was one of three golfers with a 77 in the round while Lynch went low for the day with a 74.
Segal started off the back for the second round and quickly found trouble going bogey-par-triple bogey-double bogey (6-over par) before a birdie on the par-5 Hole 14 (her fifth hole of the day). She would recover with seven consecutive pars before a double bogey on Hole 4 (her 13th hole) before two pars and closed out the day with birdie-birdie-par. She shot a 41 on the final nine holes.
“It showed me a lot to not let a triple-double define my round. I can make pars and it was actually my best round of the year,” Segal said while adding some advice to get past a bad shot or hole: “Just think about it one shot at a time. Someone behind you might do the same thing you did.”
Segal was in disbelief that sections weren’t at the traditional course at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan like it has been in the past and continues to be the Class AA state tournament site. “I signed up to play in a (Minnesota Golf Association) qualifier a couple of weeks later but it was all new to me,” she said. Initially, she thought the course would play to her advantages of length off the drive with reachable par-5s in two strokes. “I knew the greens would be difficult, you cannot fly the ball to the flag there. It’s one of the nicer public courses we played this spring and you don’t have to hit it pretty to go low.”
Her first taste of tournament golf came a week earlier at the Metro West Conference Championships at Meadowbrooke Golf Course.
“It was fun to get back out there this spring,” Segal said. She played with almost exclusively against just her teammates during the regular season due to COVID-19 restrictions. That somewhat changed for sections as they played in more traditional groups around the course. “It was nice to know my score would count for something this spring after playing so many practice rounds last year.”
She managed to find seven summer tournaments to play in last summer, including the MGA’s Women’s Amateur, Junior Women’s Amateur and Chaska Invitational. She carded a second-round 77 at the junior women’s amateur at Rush Creek last summer.
As for Bunker Hills, she likes the east course the best of the three, nine-hole courses. “You’ve got to hit it straight with the trees they have but the east is a shorter course and the greens are much softer so you can skip shots up to the flag.”
At the state meet in 2019, Segal recalled a soggy opening round gave way to a better second round. While shooting an 84, Segal said: “with some three-putts but I chipped in the last hole for par,”
With the Legends of the LPGA event bringing some of the best pros to Minnesota later this summer, Segal said Nelly Korda is the current pro she looks up to the most. Korda is currently fourth in the world rankings and fifth on the money list. “I love her swing and feel like we play the same – hit it a long way and not very good with the putter.” On the men’s side, she is a Jordan Speith fan from the beginning, sticking with him through the good and the bad. “I’m a true fan,” she said.
Hornets win title
Edina won the girls team title with a 636, 40 strokes ahead of runner-up Wayzata (676) while Jefferson finished third (712), Hopkins finished fourth (713) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished fifth (757). Park and Robbinsdale Armstrong didn’t qualify for Round 2 of the team competition. The Orioles edged Armstrong 673-674 in Round 1.
Individual scores for Park included 30th place Maia Seidel (100), 34. Torrin Luoma (106), 37. Ella Roether (112), 38. Jordan Clarke (113) and 40. Sophie Chenevert (123).
Luoma finished 32nd overall after posting a Round 2 score of 99 (205) and Seidel finished 34th overall after a Round 2 106 (206).
BSM was led by junior Emma Hoen who placed 12th overall with a two-round (84-87–171); 23. Alyssa Raghuveer (90-102–192); 29. Adeline Kelly (111-91–202); 31. Abigail Garvin (98-106–204); 33. Laura Vernon (105-100–205).
Edina boys captured the Section 6AAA boys title with a two-day 580 total, 15 strokes ahead of runner-up Armstrong (595), third-place Wayzata (600), fourth-place Hopkins (624) and fifth-place Jefferson (647) as Benilde-St. Margaret’s (317 first round), St. Louis Park (321), Kennedy (327), Washburn (392) and Southwest (404) didn’t qualify for Round 2.
Armstrong’s Evan Dimich was medalist with rounds of 73 and 69, tying with Edina’s Jack Wetzel (69-73) to share the honor.
Jefferson’s Parker Glas tied five golfers for ninth place with a 151 (73-78).
BSM teammates Jimmy Mendel (77-76) and Charlie Moen (75-78) were each two strokes back at 17th place along with Kennedy’s Alec Chamberlain (77-76) as they each shot 153.
Park’s top individual was Tommy Tight with two rounds of 77 to place 20th overall, one stroke back at 154. Park teammates Luke Thompson was 22nd (80-79–159) and Landon Miller was 26th (81-85–166). Jefferson scores: 24. Logan Bonney (78-85–163), 26. Nolan Fetzer (82-84–166), 28. Kyle Davis (82-85–167), 30. Nolan Chau (82-86–168). Kennedy scores: 35. Clayton Deutch (79-98–177).,
