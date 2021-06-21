St. Louis Park’s Izzy Segal closed out her prep golf career with a 16th place finish at the Class AAA state meet at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids June 15-16.
Segal opened the two-round tournament with a 75 to share 10th place before firing an 80 (25th best score on the day) to end her tournament. This was a first in a long time for an Orioles golfer and is believed to be the only section girls golf champion in school history.
Segal, who is headed to golf at the University of Illinois-Springfield in the fall, had a two-day total of 155, matching Lakeville South’s Jovie Ordal and was five strokes off the ninth-place scores (150) posted by Minnetonka’s Ally Chan and Alexandria’s Cora Larson.
Simley freshman Reese McCauley edged Roseville’s Olivia Salonek by one stroke, 139-140, with rounds of 69 and 70 while Salonek posted two rounds of 70.
Hopkins’ Georgia Hinton carded rounds of 83 and 87 to shoot a 171 and place 52nd overall.
Alexandria won the girls team title with a 622, 22 strokes ahead of runner-up Maple Grove and 30 strokes ahead of third-place Edina. Fourth-place Eden Prairie (659), fifth-place Eastview (674), sixth-place Stillwater (677), seventh-place Lakeville North (687) and eighth-place St. Michael-Albertville (698).
The Lake Conference had three teams (Edina, Eden Prairie and STMA) and the South Suburban Conference had two teams (Lakeville North and Eastview).
