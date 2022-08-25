Water pressure in water mains prevents easy inspection of the pipes, but St. Louis Park leaders responding to high-profile breaks this year hope a device that swims through them can help.

The city sought proposals from companies to help determine the condition of water main sections under Minnetonka Boulevard, Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue.

