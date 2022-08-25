Water pressure in water mains prevents easy inspection of the pipes, but St. Louis Park leaders responding to high-profile breaks this year hope a device that swims through them can help.
The city sought proposals from companies to help determine the condition of water main sections under Minnetonka Boulevard, Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue.
Pure Technologies proposed the use of its SmartBall technology for about $98,000. The PICA Corporation offered the use of its Pipers technology for $209,000 or its SeeSnake system for $323,000.
City staff recommended the SeeSnake plan to evaluate the pipe wall thickness, pointing out that the other two technologies provided advanced leak detection but didn’t examine the thickness of the pipe wall itself.
“Once it starts leaking, there’s already a hole in the pipe,” Engineering Director Debra Heiser said in explaining the recommendation to the City Council Aug. 15.
She later added, “The idea behind (measuring) wall thicknesses is we can catch that leak before it becomes a leak.”
The SeeSnake device uses an electromagnetic signal to measure wall thickness along with acoustic monitoring to help find leaks.
Including excavation to reach the pipes, the work is estimated to cost about $400,000 in all. Funding will come from water utility funds and from bonding money that had been previously slated to go toward the city’s pavement management project next year.
The city considers the plan to use the SeeSnake technology under the three streets as a pilot project to determine whether the system works well.
“We are the first city in Minnesota to use this particular technology, so we’re really looking forward to moving ahead,” Heiser said.
Successful use of the technology could lead to savings over time “in addition to increased assuredness and feelings of security,” according to the staff recommendation.
The report says, “The results will provide us with information on individual pipe segments, so instead of replacing everything, we would only replace segments with problems.”
Heiser noted that the cost to replace a typical water main is about $4 million a mile, not including street rebuilding above the line. The monitoring could help the city plan to target the relatively small percentage of problem areas instead.
The segments selected would be in areas with proposed road work in coming years. The city plans to reconstruct Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue between 2023 and 2025. Hennepin County plans to work on Minnetonka Boulevard between Highway 169 and Edgewood Avenue in 2024.
The water mains in the affected areas date back to 1951.
The SeeSnake device can swim freely through water mains or can be tethered with a cable as it measures the walls with magnetic waves.
“This means that locations that are not leaking yet but are a high probability of failure can be found before they break,” the staff report says.
The device is about 12 feet long and slightly less than a foot in diameter. Its size, only slightly smaller than the water mains themselves, will require brief water service interruptions, potentially for up to four hours at a time.
Staff and the PICA Corporation plan to conduct the assessments before winter begins this year.
The investigations follow major water main breaks along Minnetonka Boulevard in the Texa-Tonka Neighborhood that eventually led the City Council to approve up to $4 million to address the damage to residential properties following an outcry.
Councilmember Sue Budd noted that an analysis of the first break May 21 indicated that soil erosion may have contributed to the burst.
“That’s the type of thing we’d be able to detect,” Heiser said of the SeeSnake technology.
Budd also inquired about the use of the technology elsewhere.
“They have had successful applications in other areas of the country,” Heiser replied. “It’s just this is the first time they’ve mobilized and come to Minnesota.”
Asked by Councilmember Margaret Rog about how the city will know if the technology works, Heiser said, “We get a report back, and it’s very likely it will have some pipe (weaknesses) or leaks and things. We will then dig those up, and if it is exactly what they said in the report, we’ll know it works.”
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he is not necessarily comfortable with the price of the technology amid budgetary pressures for the city. However, he said he believes it is warranted considering the millions of dollars the city is paying to address the major water main breaks this year.
“Anything we can do to get out in front of the problem is really significant,” he said.
Separately, the City Council is also lining sewer pipes near water mains on Minnetonka Boulevard between Texas and Quebec avenues and sealing up manholes in the area to block the path of water from future water main breaks. The effort is designed to decrease the risk of the large-scale damage from sewer backups that occurred at dozens of properties after the pipe breaks earlier this year.
The strategies will help the city make targeted efforts to prevent more serious problems before they occur, Mayor Jake Spano said.
Of the SeeSnake device, Spano said, “I don’t have an expectation that this is going to be the silver bullet that solves our problem, but it might be part of a silver buckshot of solutions that we use to try and mitigate aging infrastructure in our community.”
