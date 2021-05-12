The St. Louis Park nonprofit Seeds Feeds plans to plant more seeds through an anticipated community garden at Aquila Elementary School.
Conversations with teachers have begun, with educators eager for an outdoor learning space, according to Patricia Magnuson, director of business services for St. Louis Park Schools. The community garden could be embedded in the district’s community education program, she added.
North Central Sustainable Agriculture Research & Education provided a grant for a permaculture design certification class that led to the design of the garden, according to Seeds Feeds Operations Director Ariel Steinman.
HDR, an engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services company, would fund the garden’s construction with a $30,000 grant for materials. Volunteers from the company would help construct the garden and help mentor students.
As a Seeds Feeds volunteer and board member, St. Louis Park resident Michelle Bissonnette helped arrange connections between the organization and HDR, where she worked in her environmental career prior to her recent retirement.
Like Seeds Feeds, HDR has an interest in education, healthy communities and environmental stewardship, Bissonnette said at an April 26 St. Louis Park School Board meeting. With an office in the West End area, many of the company’s employees reside in the community and have children in the district.
“The space is going to be a place where students of all ages as well as the community can come together to learn and interact with nature,” Bissonnette said.
Students can learn about foods that grow in a garden that can be used in cooking in a variety of cultures and learn in nature, she added.
Fresh food produced would go toward hunger relief efforts, according to Bissonnette.
From the Aquila parking lot, raised beds will draw visitors in, including a trellis, according to hand-drawn plans Bissonnette shared.
Seeds Feeds would add to an existing rain garden a parent installed at the school with a shade garden with native plants that would help filter stormwater.
A reflective walking path could serve as a destination for a student who needs a timeout, time to chill or a chance to walk and talk with a teacher, Bissonnette said. Fruit trees, strawberries and raspberries would offer flavorful produce.
A “learning circle” would accommodate a class of up to 30 students. Planners are interested in adding limestone benches as well as a work table. Wash stations would provide hygiene for students before and after they work in the garden.
The social aspects of the garden are as important as the physical aspects, added Kristy Burgeson, a Seeds Feeds board member.
“We’re really looking to create a space and programming that invites, includes and reflects the many cultures and individuals that are part of the St. Louis Park community,” Burgeson said.
School leaders have surveyed Aquila families to find out which culturally relevant foods they would like to see grown in the gardens, Burgeson said. Cooking classes could help garden users share recipes.
St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts would help provide artwork to beautify the space and teach students about capturing stormwater runoff.
“We want the students to be creating art both interactive and static to give them a sense of ownership and pride in the farm,” said Burgeson, who noted a St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts project to add poetry to sidewalks. “We’re also working with local businesses, police officers and other community liaisons for pop-up community events at the schoolyard farm to engage the immediate surrounding community.”
Seeds Feeds planners have discussed a collaboration with the Roots and Shoots club at St. Louis Park High School that would entail high school students mentoring elementary students. A St. Louis Park Family Services Collaborative grant would engage middle-school students and their families in healthy cooking, gardening and education about food security and food justice, according to Burgeson. A healthy living grant from Health in the Park would pay for food for the programs.
St. Louis Park Middle School paraprofessional Deandre Adams said, “We will be empowering the students by teaching them about food justice and how they can play their part and be able to help.”
Adams discussed a virtual class for students in second and third grade about food security as well as healthy eating and how to grow foods.
He noted he has been a part of cooking classes, such as a recent class that included a chickpea curry dish with brown rice and naan bread, and has participated in a Seeds Feeds effort to provide groceries for families.
Adams announced plans to provide a summer farm camp this year at the anticipated Aquila garden for elementary and middle school participants.
“Students will get a hands-on opportunity to learn how to care for plants and be able to provide food,” Adams said.
A smaller garden at Peter Hobart Elementary School would feature four to six small garden beds. Susan Lindgren Elementary School already hosts a larger garden. The Seeds Feeds goal is to have gardens at each of the district’s four elementary schools, which also include Park Spanish Immersion Elementary School.
The district is not contributing financially to the Aquila garden due to budget constraints but will provide the space, Magnuson said. After School Boardmember Ken Morrison suggested using vegetables from the Aquila garden in school lunches, Magnuson said such an idea is contemplated in an agreement but would have to follow federal guidelines.
“We won’t be growing at the scale that we would need for the entire program, but we are working with the school nutrition department to begin thinking about that,” Magnuson said.
The agreement calls for Seeds Feeds to maintain the garden for four years. Afterward, Steinman the nonprofit could work with other community members to keep the garden going.
To learn more about Seeds Feeds, visit seedsfeeds.org.
