Seeds Feeds founder Julie Rappaport prepares groceries to provide to families in need Dec. 7 at Lenox Community Center in St. Louis Park. Rappaport founded the nonprofit focused on food sustainability and food security 10 years ago as SLP SEEDS. As she plans her retirement, the future of the organization is unclear, but some supporters hope to continue efforts like community gardening. The organization has provided plants for gardening to community members, hosted weekly meals and conducted harvest festivals, among its plentiful endeavors over the years. In response to her daughter’s illness as a child, Rappaport worked on a degree at the University of Minnesota focused on complementary and alternative medicine that she credits for developing her passion for using food as medicine. The nonprofit’s origins started when Rappaport had discussions with St. Louis Park School District in 2012 officials about school gardens and school nutrition.
Martha Thompson, early years coordinator at St. Louis Park nonprofit Children First, assists with preparing food at Lenox Community Center to provide to families through a Seeds Feeds initiative. While the future of Seeds Feeds is in flux, Thompson has plans for a multicultural community gardening club that would continue to grow produce outside Lenox Community Center.
Seeds Feeds founder Julie Rappaport arranges food to be given away to families as the nonprofit winds down its time at Lenox Community Center, with its lease set to come to a close at the end of January. With closure of the organization possible after Rappaport’s planned retirement, the nonprofit has been arranging to donate assets to the St. Louis Park School District and other organizations.
Seeds Feeds founder Julie Rappaport prepares groceries to provide to families in need Dec. 7 at Lenox Community Center in St. Louis Park. Rappaport founded the nonprofit focused on food sustainability and food security 10 years ago as SLP SEEDS. As she plans her retirement, the future of the organization is unclear, but some supporters hope to continue efforts like community gardening. The organization has provided plants for gardening to community members, hosted weekly meals and conducted harvest festivals, among its plentiful endeavors over the years. In response to her daughter’s illness as a child, Rappaport worked on a degree at the University of Minnesota focused on complementary and alternative medicine that she credits for developing her passion for using food as medicine. The nonprofit’s origins started when Rappaport had discussions with St. Louis Park School District in 2012 officials about school gardens and school nutrition.
Martha Thompson, early years coordinator at St. Louis Park nonprofit Children First, assists with preparing food at Lenox Community Center to provide to families through a Seeds Feeds initiative. While the future of Seeds Feeds is in flux, Thompson has plans for a multicultural community gardening club that would continue to grow produce outside Lenox Community Center.
Seeds Feeds founder Julie Rappaport arranges food to be given away to families as the nonprofit winds down its time at Lenox Community Center, with its lease set to come to a close at the end of January. With closure of the organization possible after Rappaport’s planned retirement, the nonprofit has been arranging to donate assets to the St. Louis Park School District and other organizations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.