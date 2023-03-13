Red Knights first half propels them past Richfield at loud Haben Center
Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys basketball team march toward a fourth state tournament appearance continued Saturday, March 11 with a 90-78 win over Richfield (11-17) in the Section 6AAA semifinals.
The game was the second meeting of the season between the two teams inside the raucous Haben Center.
BSM (24-4) won the previous meeting 94-76 back on Dec. 10 as part of the all-day Southside Showcase.
With a spot in the March 16 section final on the line, Red Knights sophomore Jalen Wilson continued to lead by example with 30 points while junior Jayden Daisy finished with 20 points. Sophomore guard Jaleel Donley and junior Kayden Wells each had 13 points. Junior Ron Lee finished with eight points and sophomore Colin Kirk contributed six points.
Sophomore standout Abu Keita and freshman Christian Wiggins did not factor in the scoring after putting up 14 and two points, respectively in another one-sided section game, a 92-53 win over Hutchinson in the section quarterfinal on March 8.
BSM led Richfield 44-30 at the break and that lead was more than enough for the win despite Richfield outscoring the hosts 48-46 during the second half.
Richfield countered the potent BSM offense with its own fireworks led by its own sophomore phenom in guard CJ Armstrong who finished with a game-high 37 points. The Hayes brothers, senior Jalen Hayes and sophomore Zavier Hayes scored 16 and 12 points, respectively. Junior David Lee, Jr. was limited to single-digit scoring for the second consecutive game scoring six points against BSM after Kennedy limited him to four points. He closed out the regular season with games of 15, 10 and 18 points and scored 18 points in the first meeting with BSM.
The top-seeded Red Knights will face No. 2 seed Orono (23-5) for the Section 6AAA title with tip-off set for 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at Chanhassen High School.
The girls won their section title on the same floor eight days earlier in front of a loud student section.
BSM and Orono split their Metro West Conference meetings with the home team winning each time.
The Red Knights won 78-59 at the Haben Center on Jan. 30 before Orono won 77-69 on Feb. 24.
Ranked second (BSM) and fourth (Orono) in the final state poll, these two teams should make for another compelling contest as they not only finished first (BSM, 12-2) and second (Orono 11-3) in the conference standings.
Orono standout Isaiah Hagen had 36 points on Feb. 24.
Back on Jan. 30, Wiggins and Keita paced the Red Knights with 24 and 22 points, respectively. Hagen and Brady Wooley each had 12 points while Nolan Groves led Orono with 15 points. Wooley added 12 rebounds for a double-double to go with three assists and two of the team’s six blocked shots.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is looking to return to state for the first time since 2010 after reaching the championship game in back-to-back seasons 2007 and 2008.
The Red Knights defeated St. Thomas Academy in the 2008 title game 58-52 after losing to the Cadets 56-40 the previous season.
