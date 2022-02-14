Wilsey, Schmelzle and Miller go 4-5-6 in pursuit to secure team title over Hopkins and Wayzata by one point
The St. Louis Park girls Nordic team stood on top of the podium as Section 6 champions after an intense day of competition at Hyland Lake Park Reserve Feb. 10 to advance to the state Nordic meet.
The Orioles edged out Hopkins and Wayzata by one point after a strong performance in the pursuit race to outscore Hopkins by four points and Wayzata by seven points going into the team sprint race.
It is the first section girls title since 2004.
Park sophomore Hanna Wilsey knows the program has come a long way to complete with the other elite programs in the section.
“This particular team of girls has all worked so hard this season, giving every race their very best. I think SLP is set apart from other teams in the fact that we have multiple girls able to perform at a high level,” said Wilsey, a two-time Metro West Conference individual champion. “I felt confident knowing that everyone, myself included, did the best they possibly could.”
Knowing what was at stake skiing against the historically dominant Hopkins and Wayzata programs added another level of intensity for Park.
“We had that, ‘Let’s prove them wrong mentality,” Wilsey said. “We wanted to change that. I think we all knew what we are capable of but we didn’t know if anyone else thought [we could].”
Being on the same Hyland course as they were for multiple Metro West events this winter helped, according to Wilsey. “We all know the exact spots that you have to leave the classic track, for example, to drop time going around corners.”
That pursuit included three orange-and-black skiers among the top six times, led by Wilsey who was fourth in a pursuit time of 31 minutes, 50 seconds, senior Victoria Schmelzle was fifth (31:52) and sophomore Jersey Miller was fifth (32:51).
Sophomore Ayelel Meyen was 13th (35:07) and eighth-grader Kaylee Crump was 18th (37:49).
Hopkins freshman Sydney Drevlow won the section in 29:54 and senior teammate Elsa Bergman was third in 31:47. Sandwiched between them was Wayzata sophomore Audrey Parham, who finished in 31:28.
In the morning classic race, Drevlow and Bregman took the top two spots, followed by Schmelzle, five seconds back in third place (16:38), Wilsey was fifth (16:56), Miller was seventh (17:46), Meyen was 13th (18:41) and Crump was 17th (20:00).
In the team sprint, Park’s Rachel Katzovitz and Addison Chenvert placed third in 16:52, while Wayzata posted the winning time followed by Hopkins.
Hopkins advanced to state by winning the tie-breaker criteria which were pursuit performance.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s finished ninth out of 15 teams with 273 points. Juniors Ceci Cronin and Stella Ordahl led the team with 32nd and 33rd place finishes, respectively.
Boys results
In the boys race, it was Wayzata holding off Robbinsdale Armstrong for the section title (393-368) while Hopkins was third (363), Orono was fourth (355) and Park was fifth (338), five points clear of sixth-place Breck (333). Benilde-St. Margaret’s was eighth (311) among the 15 teams competing.
Leading the Oriole boys were seniors Tait Meyers and Danny Shope finishing 14th (29:47) and 20th (31:24), respectively. Sophomore Nolan Crump was 21st (31:46), senior Ryan Fitzpatrick was 26th and sophomore Finn Baron was 31st.
BSM sophomore Teague Jackson was 19th (30:47), senior Will Peterson was 22nd (32:01), senior Thomas Sauer was 32nd, senior Andrew Wolfson was 35th and senior Max Herro was 38th.
In the team sprint, Wayzata beat out Hopkins and Armstrong on the top three spots. Park’s Thomas Shope and Henry Nelson placed fourth in the finals in 13:12.
The state meet is Feb. 16-17 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
The 5k classic races were on Feb. 16 followed by the sprint relays prelims on the morning of Feb. 17. The relay finals and pursuit in the afternoon.
