The St. Louis Park School Board will be searching for two board members after another member announced an upcoming resignation.
In a Feb. 11 announcement on the St. Louis Park School District website, slpschools.org, St. Louis Park School Board Chair Anne Casey announced that she had accepted the resignation of Boardmember Mary Tomback the previous day “with sadness and gratitude for her service.”
The statement adds, “Chair Casey and the Board are tremendously grateful for Ms. Tomback’s service to our community and her dedication to the students of St. Louis Park Public Schools. Details about the Board’s process to appoint a community member to fill this vacancy will be shared as soon as possible.”
Tomback, who served as chair immediately before the board naming Casey to the role this year, won re-election to another four-year term last November after one prior term. Her new term would have run through 2025.
In a message to Casey shared on the district website, Tomback said she would resign effective 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.
She made her decision after reviewing the candidates for another vacancy on the board created when former Boardmember Laura McClendon resigned by email in early January. McClendon, who had been elected in 2019, did not provide a reason for her resignation or respond to questions from the Sun Sailor about the decision.
In a Feb. 8 special board meeting, the St. Louis Park School Board narrowed the finalists for McClendon’s seat from nine candidates to five finalists. The board selected Sarah Davis, Jim Leuthner, Virginia Mancini, Bruce McLean and Melissa Vogt to move forward.
The remaining five members of the board are scheduled to interview the finalists on March 2. The board plans to appoint a candidate immediately following the interviews. The appointee can join the board after a 30 days required by state law.
Tomback wrote in her message to Casey, “I was looking forward to serving on the Board for the upcoming four years, and then I saw the profoundly impressive credentials of the applicants for the current board vacancy. ALL of the finalists for the position would bring significant and relevant experience, fresh perspectives and undeniable passion to this work. I have been grateful for the opportunity to use my voice, and now is the time to make space for other important voices.”
While serving as board chair, Tomback said she worked to be an effective voice for students, families and staff and to support Superintendent Astein Osei and administrators “in the enormity of the challenges they faced.”
Tomback wrote that she would miss serving the community alongside other board members and Osei but is “excited and hopeful for the bright future of St. Louis Park Public Schools.”
Tomback concluded, “Please join me in celebrating and supporting our teachers, staff and leaders, including those who will be appointed as our newest board members, as they dedicate themselves to educating, empowering and inspiring the amazing students of St. Louis Park.”
Prior to Tomback’s announcement, Casey had said in a statement about the candidates for McClendon’s vacated seat, “We were grateful to receive so many applications from exceptionally qualified community members, and selecting finalists was a difficult task. I would be proud to serve alongside any of these applicants and hope that they all consider ways to use their voices and expertise to benefit the students and community of St. Louis Park Public Schools.”
The board plans to appoint a resident of the district to fill McClendon’s seat until the end of this year but plans to conduct a special election in November so that voters can have a say in who should serve the remainder of the term, which runs until the end of 2023.
“It is the hope of the Board that whomever is appointed to serve until the 2022 election chooses to run in that election to serve the remainder of the term,” the board said in a statement last month.
That seat and three other seats will be on the ballot in November 2023 for four-year terms.
The board planned a special meeting 5:15 p.m. Feb. 15 at the district office, 6311 Wayzata Blvd. in St. Louis Park, to discuss the vacancy.
