Soon after winning St. Louis Park City Council approval for an expansion, Nordic Ware is baking up an even larger addition that includes a small cafe.
Last December, the council finalized approvals for a nearly 22,000-square-foot expansion of the Nordic Ware manufacturing warehouse at 5005 County Rd. 25. That plan included a second loading dock, a new parking lot on the north side of the property and landscaping improvements, according to a city description.
This month, the council voted unanimously in favor of another plan to construct a 45,000-square-foot addition at Nordic Ware’s Building 9 on the same site. The first project related to the middle of the campus while the latest plan is for the eastern side of the site.
Among the changes the council considered for the request, Nordic Ware sought to be able to provide food service in the general industrial zoning district. The small restaurant, “The Bundt Cafe” in an image for the proposal, would contain an outdoor patio on the south side of the property facing the nearby regional trail, according to the city description.
The 1,700-square-foot cafe would contain 10-15 seats inside with another 10-15 seats outside, according to Associate Planner Jacquelyn Kramer, who described the business as a “grab-and-go cafe.”
Additionally, the newest plan includes an expansion of warehouse facilities and loading dock operations. Stormwater treatment on the site would be improved and a 37-stall surface parking lot would be built north of the expansion. Trees to screen the new docking bays and a raingarden west of the parking lot are envisioned.
A solar array would be installed on the south side of the new building. The significant number of solar panels planned will be visible to future light rail riders and may increase in the future, Councilmember Larry Kraft said.
“It’s great to see continued investment by this longtime St. Louis Park business,” Kraft added.
A city summary said the expansions will give Nordic Ware enough space for growth for an estimated 3 to 5 years before the company runs out of space on its property. Recently, the company has rented a shipping facility in Golden Valley due to a lack of dock doors at its St. Louis Park campus.
Company leaders are hoping the light rail line helps attract employees as well as customers.
The council welcomed the cafe, with Councilmember Margaret Rog describing the planned space as having an intimate size.
“There’s a lot of community excitement about this little cafe,” Rog said.
She noted a request from Nordic Ware CEO David Dalquist at a February neighborhood meeting for a pedestrian crosswalk across Beltline Boulevard so that people parking across the street would not need to use a trail bridge that is under construction. Kramer replied that a crosswalk is not planned as part of the Southwest Light Rail Transit Beltline Station area design.
“The intention with the cafe – and staff and the applicant have discussed this and both agree – is to serve trail users and then try to route pedestrian traffic as safely as possible from other areas,” Kramer said.
City leaders have sought to create grade separation between the trail and boulevard through a bridge for many years due to significant safety concerns, said Mayor Jake Spano, who said he has personally witnessed “some really close encounters” where the trail crossed Beltline Boulevard.
Looking to the future, Spano said, “I am also not so pollyannish as to think that people aren’t going to cross at grade. ... As that area starts to pick up and as transit is moving through there more robustly, we’ll need to figure that out.”
The council is scheduled to finalize the ordinance allowing food service in the general industrial district April 19.
Now that the inventor of the Bundt pan plans to build a cafe, Rog hoped for more such endeavors in the district.
She said, “I really hope we can see a JonnyPops cafe sometime soon as well now that it will be allowed.”
