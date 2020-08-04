Slugger blasts four home runs in back-to-back games at Prior Lake
The so-called second season began Wednesday as the red-hot St. Louis Park Pirates (17-3) opened play in the Riverview League tournament to help determine the field for the upcoming Class A state tournament.
The Pirates wrapped up the regular season with a 10-5 win over the Delano Athletics at Delano Municipal Ballpark, a site of the 2019 Class C state tournament.
Sunday’s game was the first time at the park in five seasons for most of the Pirates lineup, including catcher Adam Seaman who continues to be one of the best hitters in the state, regardless of Class A, B, or C.
He leads Park in all of the major categories including batting average (.534), slugging (1.148), hits (35), runs (26), home runs (9), RBIs (37).
“From not expecting to have a baseball season to where we are now, it’s going pretty well,” Seaman said. “As for the home runs, everything is clicking for me right now. Sometimes you go into different ruts during the year but, knock on wood, I haven’t seen that yet. It’s the law of averages right now and I’m just not missing pitches I’m swinging at – squaring them up and letting them fly.”
The Pirates played four games in four days before taking Aug. 1 only to return to action Sunday.
Among the reasons why this year is unique, Seaman said the uncertainty and fluidity of the schedule make playing a game feel more like a playground or sandlot game than in the past. “We get to hang out with the fellas and the competition has been better than in the past,” he said pointing to lack of opportunities for college and high school baseball players to find games in other venues. “Usually we run into August without any arms left to pitch but not this year. Plus, the competition has been great, can’t complain too much,” he said. “We’ve been able to rotate through the at-bats and playing time which makes it better to give the younger guys experience and keeps those of us maybe just past our prime, a little more time to keep us fresh.”
The week began with a 2-1 win over Hamel in what was a pitcher’s duel on July 26. Pitcher Andy Davis fanned eight batters to improve to 4-0 on the season while Seaman punched a pair of doubles while Chris Duda also dugout a double. Seaman went 3-of-4 and brought in Duda for one of two runs, which was a season-low offensive output.
Park resumed its offensive onslaught with a 7-1 win over Bloomington July 27. Duda and Seaman picked up three hits each as the team counted 11 hits and drew five walks. Pete Fuller gave up one run on one hit in 3 2/3 innings but the win went to Jake Goldsmith who shutout the Bandits in 3 1/3 innings. He also gave up one hit and walked three batters but struck out five. Future Vanderbilt commit Sam Hunt closed out the game with a pair of scoreless innings on the mound. He struck out two of the six batters he faced.
Park closed out July by sweeping both games at Prior Lake July 30 and 31. The first game ended with a 9-5 final score as the Pirates pounded the Bluejays thanks in part to three home runs from Seaman who drove in six runs. Hunt connected on his first double in the Park uniform.
The Pirates picked up 17 hits in a 12-5 win over the Prior Lake Mudcats the next night, as Seaman connected on his ninth home run of the season. The Richfield native went 2-for-5 which lowered his batting average from .574 to .534. Joe Pierce and Mike Arlt also drove in a pair of runs as six batters had at least two hits. Designated hitter Donald Blunt went 4-for-5 scoring three times with two stolen bases to raise his batting average to .340.
For the Riverview playoff, teams play a round-robin format with the top two teams advancing to the Class A state tournament. Park opened against Hit Dawg Aug. 5. Remaining playoff games:
• at Tri-City Sharks, The Blake School in Hopkins, 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8
• vs. Highland Park at Big Willow Field in Minnetonka, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9
• vs. Minneapolis Cobras at Big Willow Field, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The Class A state tournament is scheduled to be played Aug. 14-23 at Red Haddox Field in Bloomington.
