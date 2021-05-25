As The Trashmen sang in St. Louis Park years ago, the Bird is the word this year, at least when it comes to scooters.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved a mobility license for Bird Rides Inc. for 2021, allowing electric scooter users to pick up and ride the two-wheeled vehicles in the city. Users can also cross city boundaries since Bird scooters are also licensed in Golden Valley and Minneapolis.
In St. Louis Park, the company initially plans to provide 50 scooters in May before ramping up to a total of 125. Bird Rides Inc. is the only company to apply for a mobility sharing license in the city. St. Louis Park still has two other licenses available in case other vendors show an interest. The city would allow a total of 250 devices in the city if any other vendors apply.
The vendor pays a license fee for each device. St. Louis Park has required a license since 2019 but rejected the only application made last year.
“The vendor was denied mainly for their economic model which required the city to find dedicated funds to provide a program,” according to a city staff report.
The city would have needed to provide $250,000 to provide a program with 125 devices, the level of scooters available in St. Louis Park in 2019.
“Interest from mobility sharing companies was also greatly suppressed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the report says. “Therefore, no mobility sharing companies operated in the city in 2020.”
City Council members highlighted the return of scooters during the May 17 council meeting.
“I encourage our residents to take advantage of them,” Councilmember Tim Brausen said. “It’s a good way to reduce your carbon imprint.”
He encouraged residents to provide feedback. He noted the council has had a concern that users will abandon the scooters in places where they are not welcome instead of designated drop-off sites.
“Let us know how we’re doing on this, please,” Brausen said.
Councilmember Margaret Rog also noted some confusion on where the electric scooters can be used, whether on the street, sidewalk or bikeways.
Operations and Recreation Director Cindy Walsh said they can be used on the road or bikeways. Scooters on average can travel up to 15 mph, she noted.
Walsh said, “Sidewalks are primarily for pedestrians, and we don’t encourage biking and motorized vehicles.”
Back in person
With the exception of Mayor Jake Spano, who had been traveling, council members returned to the Council Chambers for the first time after months of virtual meetings.
“Your eyes do not deceive you,” said Spano, who joined remotely. “Those are council members. Those are council members in a room. Those are council members in a room together.”
He described the city as phasing in in-person meetings.
“We will take this sort of one step at a time and work out the kinks as we do,” Spano said.
The council members in attendance sat at a large rectangular arrangement of tables with space between members instead of at their traditional places at the dais.
The public will be able to attend the in-person meetings, Spano noted.
Council study sessions will continue to be available online using a link provided for each meeting at stlouispark.org/government/city-council/agendas-minutes.
Office Assistant Debbie Fischer said in an email, “Details are being finalized on procedures as the city returns to in-person meetings.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.