St. Louis Park Middle School and St. Louis Park High School continue to host school resource officers, but St. Louis Park City Council members have questioned whether the school district should pay for them.
The City Council approved a memo of understanding with the district about the officers last month but not before a discussion on the funding for the police presence at the schools.
The city charged fees to the district for part of the more than three decades in which school resource officers have worked at district schools. However, a city staff report for a Nov. 15 council meeting says, “At the direction of council, the police department no longer charges a fee to the school district for the service.”
While Councilmember Larry Kraft said he supported the agreement, which the St. Louis Park School Board is scheduled to approve this month, Kraft said he wanted staff and council members to think about the payment issue while discussing policing in the future.
Kraft asked if the city is providing school resource officers to the district as a favor or because it’s the best way to provide public safety in St. Louis Park. He noted the city has reduced its spending on school resource officers over the years, no longer providing them to private schools.
While asking whether it may be time to ask the district to at least partially pay for the officers, Kraft said, “I say that not because it’s necessarily a huge funding item, but it may seem like they’re getting something for free. But when you do get something for free, you lose some ability to attach value to it.”
While he later clarified he does not necessarily view district funding for officers as important, he said he wanted to understand what value the district placed on the school resource officers and why they would not fund them if they do see a value.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said she would defer to the St. Louis Park School Board and Superintendent Astein Osei about whether school resource officers should remain at schools, a topic that she noted arose during debates about policing in the past year. She indicated that school officials have expressed a need for the school resource officers and that the council should respect that conclusion.
She also noted that the memo of understanding clearly states that the police officers should build relationships with staff and students.
The agreement says that the officers’ first duty is that of a sworn law enforcement officer “while simultaneously striving to promote a positive interaction with students, parents, faculty and administrators.”
The memo adds that school resource officers should “take a proactive approach with students to identify and support those at risk, and if necessary, intervene with appropriate action to build healthy and trusting relationships.”
Leaders said they would be remiss if they ignored studies that assert that police in schools can contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline, she continued.
“When our police officers are going to those situations, their first priority should be dismantling that friction between students of color and themselves and building that relationship and really focusing on being part of that community,” Mohamed said.
The agreement specifies that officers “will actively participate with the school district and city’s efforts to enhance further understanding of racial equity, anti-racist practices and inclusion within the schools, police department and community” and will attend Beyond Diversity training. Both school resource officers this year are people of color.
Mohamed disagreed with Kraft’s suggestion that the school district should contribute financially toward the school resource officers’ pay.
“I don’t want to ask the school district to contribute to paying for this simply because I know that the school districts need to put their money in nurses and psychologists and counselors and more of that than police in their buildings,” Mohamed said. “I do not want to ask them, and I think it’s a really good investment that we’re making. We’re showing that we care about community and that this is the way that we are going to build relationships with the next generation.”
However, Councilmember Margaret Rog said she agreed that the council should scrutinize the cost of the school resource officers, which she said cost about $100,000 annually.
“If others can chip in it makes sense to me – not that I want to take money away from the school district, but I think that’s a reasonable question to ask,” she said.
Rog added that some students have concerns about school resource officers and said body-worn cameras could pick up private conversations of students.
“I do trust the superintendent, and yet I feel compelled to raise these issues on behalf of the general tenor of the student voice nationally on this topic,” Rog said.
The agreement spells out when officers should turn on cameras, such as incidents likely to lead to law enforcement action, when officers know they will make arrests, when officers know questioning will be used in a later criminal charge or when “the contact becomes adversarial or the subject exhibits unusual behaviors.” However, the agreement also states that school resource officers can have confidential conversations with juveniles.
“It is not always appropriate to record these conversations as it diminishes the trust between the individual and the (school resource officer),” the agreement says.
Mayor Jake Spano responded to Rog’s concerns by saying, “I do not think that I have ever met or heard of another school superintendent who more values and integrates the voices of the students that he is surrounded with than Astein does. I’ve heard at least from teachers and from administrators and from some students that they appreciate having a (school resource officer) in the office, and the relationship that our school has with our police department is different than the relationship that other schools have with their police departments. So I appreciate the ongoing partnership.”
After the debate, the council voted unanimously to approve the agreement.
In an email, Osei did not respond to the council’s discussion about payment for school resource officers but said the board would consider the memo on an upcoming agenda. Board Chair Mary Tomback declined to provide any additional comment.
The agreement would run through the end of June 2023.
