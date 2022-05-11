Metro West’s top skier joins one of BSM’s all-time great multi-sport athletes to recognize accomplishments over last four years
The Athena Award honors one senior girl from each Minneapolis-area high school, not only for their athletic performance during their high school career but also for contributions made in the classroom and the community through a nomination and interview process.
This year marks the 50th Athena Awards luncheon, which began the same year Title IX was enacted to allow girls the same opportunities as their male counterparts.
The luncheon at the Earle Brown Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center brought together 55 senior girls from around the Minneapolis area from St. Francis in the north to Jordan in the south.
This year’s recipients include St. Louis Park High School senior Victoria Schmelzle and Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Mary Zavoral.
The collective accomplishments are remarkable given the challenges everyone has faced over the last two years as they continue to shine on the court, field, pool, classroom and community in their unique ways.
Mary Zavoral
Mary Zavoral has been a part of several strong programs throughout her time at Benilde-St. Margaret’s and is a key part of the soccer, hockey and lacrosse programs.
An Edina native, Zavoral considers playing in the state soccer championship game in November as her top individual accomplishment. The Red Knights compiled an 18-1-1 record, outscoring the opposition 95-8.
Her second top achievement was helping the girls lacrosse program reach its first-ever state tournament last June, finishing with 37 points in 19 games, including four goals in a 10-8 win over Wayzata in the Section 5 final. She added eight goals in three state tournament games as the Red Knights finished fourth.
Finishing among the top-five all-time scorers for the hockey program is another personal highlight for Zavoral, as she tallied 84 career points. A three-time Metro West Conference All-Conference selection, she also garnered team MVP honors once.
She plans to play hockey at St. Thomas in its second season as a member of the WCHA while pursuing a degree in business.
A top early sports memory came on the hockey rink as her U12 team captured the state title in overtime.
An All-State Academic honoree as a senior, Zavoral was named to the highest honor roll possible for four consecutive years in addition to joining the National Language Honor Society and two years as a National Honors Society member.
Zavoral has been part of the Red Knight Volunteer Corps and Edina Dream Skate for three years in addition to Link Crew at BSM for the last year.
Victoria Schmelzle
A four-time St. Louis Park High School captain, Victoria Schmelzle embodies what the Athena Award stands for as a way to recognize consistent success in the classroom, in competition and in the community.
Schmelzle earned nine varsity letters including four each in softball and Nordic skiing, in addition to serving as captain as a junior and senior.
Her top-three individual accomplishments stem from her success on the Nordic ski trails, not only in her accolades but the team’s collective achievements.
Her top sports memory came in February while helping the Orioles win its first section title in 16 years.
This was after the team captured the Metro West Conference Championship with Schmelzle as the individual champion. She earned All-State with a 25th place finish in the pursuit meet while the team placed fourth, 26 points behind third-place Forest Lake.
On the softball field, Schmelzle is the starting catcher, helping lead a young squad by example. They are off to a 3-4 start with wins over Richfield, Minneapolis South, and Minneapolis Southwest.
She not only is a member of the National Honors Society but also an officer, in addition to garnering Academic All-Conference and All-State awards. Schmelzle volunteers with Meals on Wheels, which helps deliver meals to those homebound in the community.
Schmelzle plans to major in elementary education at St. Norbert College.
