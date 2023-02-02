Roundabout questioned as part of St. Louis Park road project - 1

A roundabout has been proposed at Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue next to St. Louis Park’s Fire Station No. 2. Several residents expressed concern about the idea, which planners said would reduce delays for vehicles. (Submitted design plan by Kimley-Horn and the city of St. Louis Park)

A proposed roundabout at Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue has prompted push-back from some St. Louis Park residents.

The city is considering early designs for work on Cedar Lake Road between Jordan Avenue and Kentucky Avenue and on Louisiana Avenue from Wayzata Boulevard to the south end of its intersection with Cedar Lake Road.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments