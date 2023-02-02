A proposed roundabout at Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue has prompted push-back from some St. Louis Park residents.
The city is considering early designs for work on Cedar Lake Road between Jordan Avenue and Kentucky Avenue and on Louisiana Avenue from Wayzata Boulevard to the south end of its intersection with Cedar Lake Road.
The reconstruction of Cedar Lake Road is scheduled to take place next year with the roadwork on Louisiana Avenue to follow in 2025.
The combined project has an estimated cost of $20.3 million. Of that, $2 million would come from a federal earmark, while $7 million comes from federal dollars the Metropolitan Council distributes.
The city’s current projected share of $11.3 million would be paid for with utility funds and bonding. However, the city is also seeking state funds to assist with the project.
The estimate factors in inflation, which the city anticipates could increase 8-10% in 2023 due to trucking, labor and material costs. Supply chain delays for construction materials are still an issue as well.
The segment on Cedar Lake Road dates to 1995 while the Louisiana Avenue segment last experienced reconstruction in 1991.
“Both roads are nearing the end of their useful life,” a city staff report says.
Routine maintenance is no longer cost-effective, according to the report.
The roads also pose challenges for bikers, pedestrians and individuals with limited mobility, it says. Dedicated bicycle paths do not currently exist along either road segment.
“Currently, people wishing to bike along Cedar Lake Road either need to bike within the vehicle traffic lane or use the on-street parking lane, which is blocked when cars are parked on the street,” the report says. “Anyone wishing to bike along Louisiana Avenue needs to bike within the vehicle travel lane.”
On-street parking would be removed from both Louisiana Avenue and Cedar Lake Road under the plan.
The proposal calls for adding more than a mile of new sidewalk on the south side of Cedar Lake Road. In addition, more than 3 miles of cycle tracks, also known as protected bike lanes, would be added.
On the east side of Louisiana Avenue, the city would add 3,250 feet of new sidewalk. The west side of the road already has an existing sidewalk, some of which would be reconstructed.
Rather than adding bike lanes on Louisiana Avenue, the city would designate the parallel streets of Hampshire Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue as share-the-road bicycle routes.
Kyle Imholte, a civil engineer for consultant Kimley-Horn, said community feedback included a desire for more traffic calming in the area.
“We heard from the public that traffic driving on both of these corridors was at a higher speed than what a lot of residents would like,” Imholte said before a Jan. 17 public hearing on the project.
Residents also encouraged planners to seek to preserve trees as Imholte said alternatives that had been presented were alarming to some residents. Cycle tracks on Cedar Lake Road had the lowest impact on trees of the bicycle facility options studied. An evaluation indicated the plan would lead to the loss of 60 trees, two fewer than if they added the bike lanes with a 3-foot buffer and 89 fewer trees than the plan with the multi-use trails.
The plan for parallel routes along Louisiana Avenue had the lowest cost and fewest tree impacts of ideas considered, with an estimated impact to 15 trees compared to 38 trees for cycle tracks along the road or 70 trees for multi-use trails.
Kimley-Horn recommended narrowing the roads to allow pedestrians to cross more easily and to encourage slower vehicle speeds. The consultant proposed adding rapid flashing beacons at several intersections. The devices would light up when a pedestrian seeks to cross the road, signaling for motorists to stop. The consultant recommended replacing a traffic signal at Franklin Avenue and Louisiana Avenue with one of the beacons. Planners are studying whether traffic signals on Cedar Lake Road at Texas Avenue and Nevada Avenue should be removed as well.
Medians for pedestrians to stop midway across the streets are also envisioned.
Roundabout remarks
Planners considered the roundabout as a way of improving efficiency for vehicles crossing at Cedar Lake Road and Louisiana Avenue.
“By adding this roundabout, vehicle queuing will be reduced, and delays are anticipated to be about 15 seconds less per vehicle,” Imholte said.
The reduction in delays would also reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.
Virginia Circle resident Gay Urness encapsulated many of the critiques during the public hearing by saying, “That roundabout kind of scares me.”
Urness viewed the roundabout as complicated and a potential source of accidents at the major intersection. Urness also worried about the ability for drivers to turn onto Cedar Lake Road from Texas Avenue if that traffic light is removed.
Nevada Avenue resident William Snell expressed concern about whether the roundabout would create difficulties for customers seeking to stop by Walgreens, Jerry’s Do it Best Hardware and other businesses. He questioned whether fire trucks from the neighboring fire station would be able to travel through the roundabout quickly, especially during rush-hour periods. Currently, he noted, emergency responders can change the traffic lights to clear an intersection.
Concurred Cedar Lake Road resident Nancy Gronseth, “I would hate to be my small, little car with one of the semis trying to go around that roundabout, or a fire truck.”
Cedar Lake Road resident Luis Puga questioned whether a hill on Louisiana Avenue to the north of the proposed roundabout would create a problem.
“It’s always kind of treacherous when it gets icy,” he said.
Cedar Lake Road resident Michael Hendrickson referenced a series of three roundabouts the city added to the south at Louisiana Avenue and Highway 7.
“Nobody knows how to drive those,” Hendrickson said.
The city should “put together a program that teaches people how to drive those things because it’s deplorable,” he said.
Pennsylvania Avenue resident Tyler Seeger did not comment specifically on the roundabout idea but provided positive remarks about the overall plan.
“My family and I are in support of it, though it does impact us,” Seeger said. “We just want to say thank you for (being) forward-looking, trying to do what we can to make the city more pedestrian and bike friendly, more available for public transit.”
While generally in support of the project, Council Member Tim Brausen remarked, “There’s no such thing as a perfect project, unfortunately, so we can’t fix everything. Thanks for your patience and understanding in this process.”
The council plans to vote on the preferred designs for the two roads Monday, Feb. 6.
