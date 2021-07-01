The Rise on 7 project to replace the vacant Prince of Peace Lutheran Church building won unanimous St. Louis Park City Council approvals.
After a final vote Tuesday, July 6, the nonprofit CommonBond Communities will be able to build a five-story building with 120 affordable apartments and a daycare center serving about 60 children.
Before the June 21 vote, Councilmember Tim Brausen disclosed that he is on the community board of a CommonBond project in Robbinsdale. However, Brausen did not recuse himself and joined the rest of the City Council in voting for the St. Louis Park project.
Noting the collaboration of Lutheran congregations involved in the sale of the site and the planned daycare, which involves Westwood Lutheran Church, Brausen said, “It’s just a tremendous synergy between these faith partners in our community to create more affordable housing units.”
The redevelopment project will replace a church built in 1955 at 8115 Hwy. 7. The new apartments will be income-limited, with caps of between 30% and 80% of the area median income set for each of the units. About 20% of the units will contain three bedrooms.
The plan includes rooftop solar panels, outdoor play areas and patios.
About 35 people participated in a virtual neighborhood meeting in April, with most attendees supportive of the project and affordable housing in the city in general, said Associate Planner Jacquelyn Kramer. Five people shared their varying views at a St. Louis Park Planning Commission meeting in May, with concerns about traffic, parking and pedestrian safety raised. The commission recommended approval of the project.
Housing Development Associate Asher Michels-Allen said CommonBond Communities provides services for the residents of its buildings, such as homework help for young students, assistance in accessing benefits for families and help with events planning, employment, education and finances.
Michels-Allen anticipated that, in a perfect-world scenario, construction could begin in October or November, with completion in early 2023.
Roughly half of the daycare slots will be reserved at more affordable rates based on income, Michels-Allen noted. Between a quarter and half of spots in the daycare would be reserved for individuals in the building.
Karen Law, CommonBond executive vice president of talent, equity and culture, addressed an equity question from Councilmember Lynette Dumalag. In reference to concerns about harassment of Asian American and Pacific Islander individuals, Law said, “We saw some of that playing out in our housing. And so we created a policy where there was zero tolerance for resident harassment.”
CommonBond created a method by which residents could anonymously report fears related to safety or retaliation.
A daycare provides equity for all families for whom daycare costs might be otherwise unaffordable, Law indicated. This is CommonBond’s first project that will include a daycare, potentially providing a model for other nonprofit housing providers.
Pedestrian safety concerns
The safety of pedestrians along Highway 7 emerged as a serious concern for council members as they recalled the 2018 death of Hopkins resident Daunte Jamal Moore, 15, when he attempted to cross the road to reach The Shoppes of Knollwood.
Councilmember Margaret Rog said, “There have been some preemptive measures made since then to make it less desirable to cross the freeway there to get to Knollwood, but it’s going to be tempting for folks who want to get over to the shops and the restaurants to just jump across Highway 7.”
The state roadway contains some grade-separated interchanges but also includes at-grade intersections in the area, with vehicles frequently traveling at 55 mph or faster before reaching traffic lights.
Kramer said no other infrastructure improvements are planned at Texas Avenue and Highway 7 currently.
“Ultimately, one can only do so much when designing a street and designing paths,” Kramer said. “Sometimes people just take the shortest route.”
Rog said to CommonBond representatives, “I would encourage you to be aware of that very real safety risk for your residents.”
With family-sized units planned, Law said, “Our children’s safety is of our utmost concern.”
Safety issues will be raised during resident meetings, according to Law.
Mayor Jake Spano chimed in, “I continue to see people engaged in really incredibly unsafe behavior crossing Highway 7.”
While he said he agreed with Kramer that the city can only do so much and has made substantial improvements, Spano said city leaders should seek more changes from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. For example, he suggested concrete barriers dividing the roadway to prevent people from crossing it outside of crosswalks.
Spano added, “At dusk it’s particularly dangerous, and during rush hour.”
