Richfield man allegedly bit a St. Louis Park officer during an arrest.

Michael Jamal Warner, 32, has been charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer with demonstrable bodily harm and receiving stolen property in Hennepin County District Court. Both charges are felonies.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments