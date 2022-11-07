Richfield man allegedly bit a St. Louis Park officer during an arrest.
Michael Jamal Warner, 32, has been charged with fourth-degree assault of a peace officer with demonstrable bodily harm and receiving stolen property in Hennepin County District Court. Both charges are felonies.
Jamal was released from custody Oct. 26, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Jail Roster.
A criminal charging document provides the following account of the allegations against Warner:
St. Louis Park Police officers responded to a driving complaint on Highway 7 near Beltline Boulevard in St. Louis Park at about 6 p.m. Oct. 21. The driver reportedly appeared to be intoxicated while weaving in and out of lanes and the vehicle had been slow to move at traffic lights. Officers reported that the driver appeared to have his head down while smoking.
The driver allegedly continued driving as officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which officers had been told had been reported as stolen.
Officers located the vehicle as it was stopped at 1301 Hwy. 7 in Hopkins and then ordered the driver out of the vehicle. Police later identified the man as Warner.
The driver emerged from the vehicle following multiple commands, and officers then attempted to detain him, the statement of probable cause regarding the arrest continues.
Warner began experiencing medical issues and allegedly told officers he had swallowed narcotics. As officers and later paramedics attempted to provide aid, Warner allegedly attempted to bite a paramedic and successfully bit an officer, which left a red mark.
