St. Louis Park School District officials had planned to begin some in-person instruction in late September and early October, but resistance from instructors could shift those plans.
Of 741 staff members, about 8% notified the district last month that they would not be able to return to school this year due to preexisting health conditions for themselves or family members. Another 12% of staff members said they might be able to come back to school but would need accommodations.
While face masks are available, Superintendent Astein Osei said some staff members wanted goggles as well, for example.
“Do we have the resources to get those goggles, and how quickly can they get here so that we can meet that accommodation need?” Osei asked during a Sept. 14 St. Louis Park School Board meeting. “I would suggest that there are hundreds of other accommodations that come up.”
At the secondary level, the district has to consider hard-to-fill specialty areas based on teaching licenses. At one school, Osei said none of the staff members who teach a particular language are sure they can return. The district could choose not to offer the language, but Osei said, “That’s problematic for me because we want to be able to provide students access to the language course that they want.”
Hiring substitute teachers could be a possibility, but he pointed to financial issues.
“From an enrollment standpoint, we’re down about 120 students, and that equates to about $2 million of lost revenue,” he said. “So we’re not at a point or place where we could be thinking about adding additional staff to help fill the gap when we need to make accommodations.”
Of the revelation of students leaving the district, Boardmember Karen Waters said, “When I heard 120 down, that made me swallow hard.”
The numbers of staff members who say they would not return have shifted, with some more comfortable in returning with accommodations and others believing they now cannot return, Director of Human Resources Rick Kreyer said. The district gave staff members a Sept. 18 deadline to request a leave of absence.
The district took a more cautious approach than many other suburban neighbors, beginning the school year with instruction provided completely online. Last month, the school board approved recommendations to begin a hybrid model that uses a mix of in-person and online instruction Monday, Sept. 28, for early education through second grade. Students in grades three through 12 would move to the hybrid system Monday, Oct. 5.
However, Osei said those dates could shift.
The same day as the Sept. 14 meeting, he said he received a letter from the Park Association of Teachers and a paraprofessional union requesting that the district implement a distance learning academy prior to moving to a hybrid model or full in-person learning.
“I don’t believe based on the letter or any interaction that is a will issue because I think our teachers really care, and they want to do what’s best for kids, but they’ve not had the ability to strengthen their muscles around knowledge and skill in order to deliver instruction in front of kids in front of them and then kids virtually, and making sure all of those students are engaged at a high level,” Osei said.
He indicated uncertainty about how the suggested distance learning academy would operate, noting that the district has both Spanish immersion and International Baccalaureate curricula to consider.
While working to meet the unions’ request, he said, “There’s no quick-fix solution to any of this.”
The district’s plans included a homeroom teaching model to create more flexibility for students to move in and out of distance learning. However, Osei said that plan may have to change.
“We recognize how fluid the situation is, so we can’t just rest and believe that that’s the final word,” Osei said.
Boardmember Anne Casey said she has major concerns about the distance learning academy. The homeroom model the district outlined takes teacher-student relationships into account.
“If this is something that we want to be on the table, we need to hear about how that relationship-building aspect gets compensated for if we’re changing kids’ classrooms three weeks or four weeks into the school year,” Casey said.
More than case levels under consideration
The situation demonstrates the complexity of the situation despite a leveling-off of COVID cases in Hennepin County.
“In St. Louis Park, in particular, we’ve seen a steady decline over the past several weeks, which is positive,” Osei said. “Right now, our data would suggest that at the elementary level we could be in in-person learning.”
However, he indicated that bringing all students back at the elementary level for all in-person classes would mean that maintaining social distancing would be difficult at schools and on buses.
Under a hybrid system, the district still would need to ensure students stayed home when they are sick. He noted that this school year a staff member had reported to work despite illness.
“We just can’t have that,” Osei said.
He noted state health rules would not necessarily call for shutting down a school if a COVID-19 case emerges.
Osei said the School Board may need to call a special meeting to determine future plans. The next regular school board meeting is not scheduled until Tuesday, Sept. 29.
“I wanted to be prepared tonight to make a recommendation to the school board around a potential shift in education delivery model, but we’re not there right now because we have to continue to work on these considerations,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to bring students back in person safely and as quickly as we can but not ever doing anything that’s going to jeopardize our student or staff safety.”
