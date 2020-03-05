Proponents of healthy eating at St. Louis Park Public Schools asked the school board to support changes to support the cause.
Lynda Enright, a resident and a member of the district’s wellness committee who has a background in nutrition, said during a Feb. 24 school board open forum, “Access to good nutrition improves students’ cognition, their concentration and their energy levels. It enhances students’ psychosocial wellbeing, it reduces aggression and decreases discipline problems. I don’t think we’re doing enough to support good nutrition in our schools.”
However, she said referendum-funded plans for new kitchens at district schools and the creation of the wellness committee have led to a turning point for the district to improve health and wellness for students and staff.
“But we need to make nourishing our students a high priority,” Enright said.
She recommended the creation of a city and school district food action plan and support for the work of the wellness committee and implementation of its wellness policy. Additionally, she asked school board members to support the creation of culinary classrooms at each school and to support career pathways in food and health education.
Ariel Steinman, a city resident and operations director for the nonprofit SLP SEEDS, asked board members to consider allowing a Green Corps member to have a little-used culinary classroom at St. Louis Park High School as an office. The Green Corps member would work with the district to help redistribute food that would otherwise be wasted to people in need, she said. SLP SEEDS has approached students who run the SLP Birdfeeder, a food shelf at the high school, and students participating in DECA, a business-oriented club.
The Green Corps, a training program for environmental organizers, has declined to send a member to St. Louis Park in the past due to a lack of office space, Steinman noted.
Sharon Lehrman, a registered dietitian and nutritionist who is on the SLP SEEDS board, also spoke in support of the idea. She noted that she studied home economics in the high school culinary classroom more than 40 years ago. While SLP SEEDS has been given access to the room for Cooking Matters classes for middle and high school students, Lehrman described the space as “essentially going unused.”
She said, “SEEDS would love to see that space transformed to a true teaching kitchen for our students, as well as a place to grow fresh foods like microgreens, sprouts and mushrooms. This would allow us to provide fresh produce for our Birdfeeder students besides the shelf-stable foods they get now.”
Gardens and food-based programs in schools can help surmount systemic barriers to healthy eating, Lehrman added. She noted that a 2015 U.S. Department of Agriculture census of educational facilities tallied more than 7,100 traditional and hydroponic gardens at schools nationally.
District Facilities Manager Tom Bravo is working with SLP SEEDS on locating gardens in the district. Until more gardens are available, Lehrman suggested that the use of space in the high school would allow the group and the Green Corps to “help cultivate food justice.”
Board Chair Mary Tomback thanked the speakers for talking “about something that certainly impacts all of our students and our community as well.”
Later in the meeting, Boardmember Ken Morrison mentioned that he had attended a recent wellness committee meeting and expressed support for its goals, although he noted some ideas could take a financial commitment.
Of the comments during the open forum, Morrison said, “I think that was spot on, what they were talking about, and I’m excited – really excited – about where we’re going in this district with the wellness and the food and the nutrition and everything.”
A few years ago, he said he did not feel as much excitement about the topic.
“But I think that we’re really moving along, and I think it’s going to be a great experience,” Morrison said. “It’s going to be a great ride.”
