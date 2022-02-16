St. Louis Park is home to fewer liquor stores than when the city imposed a past moratorium on new shops, but that didn’t stop about 150 people from petitioning against a new store at the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center.
St. Louis Park resident Thomas Schoenberger sought city approval for Westside Wine and Spirits, a liquor store at 8016 Minnetonka Blvd. that would pair with a small food market planned next door.
During a Jan. 19 St. Louis Park Planning Commission meeting, Schoenberger said he is a certified sommelier with 35 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a passion for wine.
“I feel like a wine-centric liquor store is a really good fit in the West Metro attached with that market to sell some boutique gourmet kind of foodstuffs,” he said.
The request brought an objection from the owner of Texas Tonka Liquor, an existing store about 800 feet to the west at 8242 Minnetonka Blvd. The owner presented a petition to the St. Louis Park Planning Commission seeking denial of a conditional use permit for Westside Wine and Spirits.
The petition says, “We, the undersigned, are concerned citizens who urge our leaders to reject the request for another liquor store so close to Texas Tonka Liquor store. We do not need yet another liquor store in our neighborhood.”
While many of the signers listed St. Louis Park addresses, other petitioners listed addresses in other cities, including Hopkins, Plymouth and Minneapolis.
In the Planning Commission hearing, Schoenberger said, “I’m wine-centric, and that shop’s a little bit smaller and more of a liquor store beer-grab store. I really like it, but I think there’s room for both concepts in this neighborhood.”
Matt Hozza, an agent with Kleinman Realty Co. for the owner of the Aquila and Royal Park properties to the south of the shopping center, wrote to the council in support of the new store, comparing it to the upscale France 44 in Edina.
“We see this addition to the center as a benefit to the neighborhood and the Aquila and Royal properties,” Hozza said.
However, St. Louis Park resident Daniel Naas wrote that three liquor stores already exist in the vicinity.
“There is a significant lack of restaurants and bars, but plenty of liquor stores,” Naas wrote. “There does not seem to be a benefit to area residents (a lack of liquor store competition or availability). Therefore, the proposal to add an additional liquor store does not seem to be borne of a desire to capture (unmet) demand – but instead seems to be borne of alternative, predatory goals.”
But St. Louis Park Zoning Administrator Gary Morrison said the proposed liquor store met the city’s required conditions for a permit, such as distance from a pawn shop or gun store.
Of the proximity to another liquor store, Morrison said, “That is not a reason for denial of the application.”
Nevertheless, Councilmember Sue Budd voted against the permit, casting the only vote in opposition. After Councilmember Lynette Dumalag recused herself due to a conflict of interest she did not specify, the rest of the council voted 5-1 in favor of the permit.
Budd noted that one of the conditions for approval related to “neighborhood objectives.”
Of another liquor store, Budd said, “I hear loud and clearly from the people that did sign that petition that is not an objective that they would support.”
However, Jared Shepherd, an attorney for the city, said, “Neighborhood opposition alone isn’t enough to deny a conditional use permit.”
Budd also pointed to an area plan’s goal to support a diverse community.
“This existing liquor store is a small business owned by immigrants, and I think they have worked hard in COVID times to keep the business running and lucrative,” she said.
The council routinely issues licenses for bars and restaurants that serve liquor without debate, Councilmember Tim Brausen countered.
Paraphrasing an argument by former St. Louis Park Mayor Jeff Jacobs, Brausen said, “We’ve got a way to govern this business and that’s called the market, and the consumers get the opportunity to decide what they’d like.”
He argued the city should not arbitrarily choose who should have a permit for a liquor store when customers can decide whether or not to shop at another store in the area.
The petitioners may be loyal to the existing store, but Brausen said, “What they’re doing here is trying to impede competition.”
Councilmember Larry Kraft said he listened to the arguments Budd made carefully and appreciated the perspective of the owner of the existing liquor store, but he said the reasoning to deny a permit “would seem to be a stretch.”
As a Muslim, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed noted she does not drink alcohol and added that many Muslims who live in the area would have no use for a liquor store.
But while she said she can understand why some people do not want another liquor store in the area, she said, “At the end of the day, it is up to our residents to decide what they want to invest their money in. It’s up to us to make sure that there are businesses flourishing in St. Louis Park, however that looks.”
Mayor Jake Spano said he routinely hears from restaurant owners who complain that a new restaurant will put them out of business but who remain open. He said the city should not deny a permit for a business that conforms to the city rules.
Spano concluded, “It’s a legal use, and I think we need to we need to approve it.”
