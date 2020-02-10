House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler is leading a DFL effort to legalize recreational marijuana this year.
Medical marijuana is legal in Minnesota but recreational use is currently banned in the state. States that have legalized cannabis in the Midwest include Michigan and Illinois.
Elsewhere, Colorado, Alaska, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use.
Winkler, a DFL representative from Golden Valley whose district also includes Medicine Lake and parts of St. Louis Park and Plymouth, led 15 “Be Heard on Cannabis” discussions throughout Minnesota before the upcoming session, which will begin Tuesday, Feb. 11.
“We heard from Minnesotans that our current cannabis laws are doing more harm than good,” Winkler said in a statement. “By creating a regulatory framework we can address the harms caused by cannabis and establish a more sensible set of laws to improve our health care and criminal justice systems and ensure better outcomes for communities.”
During a Feb. 4 announcement at the Minnesota State Capitol, Winkler released a series of principles that he said will guide legislation this year.
The state rules should provide a transparent system that allows for an “equitable, safe, and effective administration of cannabis law,” according to Winkler’s statement.
The rules would move the marketplace from an illicit to a legal market that “creates opportunities for inclusive economic growth with an emphasis on communities that have been disproportionately impacted by cannabis laws and incorporate social equity,” his principles continued.
The legislation would promote an industry with cannabis grown in Minnesota with safeguards “to prevent ‘big marijuana’ from taking over the marketplace,” the principles continue. They would emphasize safety for individuals, communities and the environment.
The principles would be aimed at doing the least possible harm and making criminalization a last resort while addressing past harms and racial equity, according to Winkler’s presentation. He is seeking legislation that would be understandable and adaptable.
Supporters would seek to improve public health and safety, prevent youth access through evidence-based education and regulation and keep the state’s medical cannabis program in place with some updates.
The legislation would “provide economic opportunity and restorative justice for communities in Minnesota most harmed by the prohibition of cannabis,” according to the principles. It would provide jobs at Minnesota-owned small businesses, would include “fair and reasonable workplace standards” and “create a cannabis industry in Minnesota that provides for long term access and promotes self-sustainability,” the document adds.
Legislation in the 2019 session failed after a Minnesota Senate committee voted against legalization for recreational marijuana and against a task force to study it. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a Republican from Nisswa, has expressed opposition to recreational marijuana. He has argued that legalizing it could increase traffic collisions, mental health concerns and homelessness, according to published reports.
Gov. Tim Walz has expressed for the legislation.
Two other parties are advocating for the change. The Legal Marijuana Now Party and the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party each gained major party status in 2018, joining the DFL and Republican parties as the only major parties in the state.
