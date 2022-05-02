Reigning state boys lacrosse champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s is off to a 4-0 start, outscoring Kennedy/Burnsville, Elk River/Zimmerman, Jefferson and Edina by a collective 65-10.
BSM opened the season with a 16-1 win at Kennedy April 21 followed by a 17-2 win at Elk River two days later.
The closest game yet was a 6-3 win at Jefferson on April 28 before handing Edina a 16-4 loss in the Red Knights home opener April 30.
Junior Carsen Brandt leads the team with 17 points on eight goals. Sophomore Sky Rold and senior Cam Gelling each have eight points with Gelling tied for the team lead with eight goals.
Brandt had three goals and two assists against Jefferson. Gelling added two goals and Rold had one goal and one assist. Caio Stephens and Luke Drews led the team with four and three ground balls, respectively.
BSM senior goalkeeper Justin Dalum made 20 saves in three games for a .769 saves percentage.
Hopkins/Park wins in OT
Hopkins/St. Louis Park boys lacrosse not only won at Kennedy/Burnsville 5-4 in overtime on April 29 but it was the first win for new coach Jason Mestemacher.
The Royals lost three matches in six days against Eden Prairie (13-2), Breck (12-6) and Minnetonka (12-3) before the win, finishing the week out with a 9-7 loss at Providence Academy on April 30.
