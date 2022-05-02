BSM has scored 65 goals in four contests

Reigning state boys lacrosse champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s is off to a 4-0 start, outscoring Kennedy/Burnsville, Elk River/Zimmerman, Jefferson and Edina by a collective 65-10. 

BSM opened the season with a 16-1 win at Kennedy April 21 followed by a 17-2 win at Elk River two days later.

Luke Drews
Benilde-St. Margaret’s junior Luke Drews, right, shields the ball away from Jefferson’s Eric Johns, left, during the Red Knights 6-3 win on April 28.

The closest game yet was a 6-3 win at Jefferson on April 28 before handing Edina a 16-4 loss in the Red Knights home opener April 30.

Junior Carsen Brandt leads the team with 17 points on eight goals. Sophomore Sky Rold and senior Cam Gelling each have eight points with Gelling tied for the team lead with eight goals.

Brandt had three goals and two assists against Jefferson. Gelling added two goals and Rold had one goal and one assist. Caio Stephens and Luke Drews led the team with four and three ground balls, respectively.

BSM senior goalkeeper Justin Dalum made 20 saves in three games for a .769 saves percentage.

Hopkins/Park wins in OT

Hopkins/St. Louis Park boys lacrosse not only won at Kennedy/Burnsville 5-4 in overtime on April 29 but it was the first win for new coach Jason Mestemacher.

Nate Pressnall
Hopkins/Park senior captain Nate Pressnall (17) runs the ball up the field at Kennedy during the Royals 5-4 overtime win on Friday.

The Royals lost three matches in six days against Eden Prairie (13-2), Breck (12-6) and Minnetonka (12-3) before the win, finishing the week out with a 9-7 loss at Providence Academy on April 30.

