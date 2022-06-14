Young team relies on defensive experience to propel past Maple Grove 9-3
Benilde-St. Margaret’s players and coaches posed with five fingers held high for a team photo after winning a fifth-consecutive (minus the 2020 season) section title this time by a 9-3 final score against Maple Grove on June 8.
“This is a new group and it feels great,” coach Rob Horn said. “It will be a new experience for a lot of these guys. Some of them might have been with us last year and years previous but it’s a new group so we have to go through that new process again.”
With only one senior on offense and seven in the program, this isn’t a highly tested varsity group, despite going 16-0 to reach state and scoring 233 goals along the way.
“For us it’s been trying to keep the young guys on task, sticking with the systems and executing the game plan and then being from the back where most of our seniors are, holding up their end of the deal,” Horn said.
The Crimson (14-2) led 3-2 at halftime before an unbeaten BSM (16-0) squad took control of the contest in the second half, outscoring Maple Grove by a 7-0 margin including a 5-goal fourth quarter to secure the final game of the season in front of the fans at BSM.
BSM’s Hunter Payer tied the game in the opening minute of the second period, followed by a goal from Gus Bell nearly two minutes later. Maple Grove responded with two goals 90 seconds apart to take a 3-2 lead into the break.
“It’s a 48-minute game and [Maple Grove] Coach Wykert is doing an amazing job over there in only his second year,” Horn said as many of his players have been coached by the Crimson coach during the off season. “We knew we were going to have a systematic battle and they were going to come and challenge us and battle and they did that,” Horn said.
One change made on the Red Knights sideline during halftime was to make more of an effort to play a physical style of game to force turnovers.
“We decided to step up and out with our physical game, they had the edge in the first half as we were timid to see what they looked like and we ran more doubles off the back in the second half and I thought we held them out for the second half and without a shot.”
Maple Grove stuck with a zone defense to try and force BSM to battle hard for every offensive look.
“Anytime you see that much zone defense, you have to play smart because kids motors and clocks speed up but you have to stay patient,” Horn said.
BSM’s Carsen Brandt and Sky Rold tied the game and took a 4-3 lead midway through the third quarter.
The big fourth quarter featured two goals from Payer, one each from Rold, Robby Hoyt and a player-up goal from Cam Gelling.
Knowing the team has a target on its back as the reigning state champion, Horn said they welcome the pressure not only for the experienced players but also for those new to the program who are ready to push ahead. “We want them living on the edge and playing without fear,” Horn said. “We always have a target but we think of ourselves as the hunter and that is appropriate that Hunter Payer scored three goals in that process.”
Payer, a sophomore, brings 32 points into state on 22 goals, which is fifth-best for the champs.
Brandt, a junior, leads the way with 58 points on 27 goals in just 13 games, while Bell has 55 points on 34 goals and Rold has 47 points on 28 goals. Gelling, a senior leads the team with 41 goals.
The depth at attack is a strength for the Red Knights with 10 players contributing at least 10 points. Freshman Dylan Popehn has 29 points on 19 goals.
“The minutes with our attackmen are extremely deep and sometimes it goes down to who has the hot hand and tonight it was Hunter’s night,” Horn said. “Dylan has done a great job stepping in to start and scored some big goals in big games for us but tonight we decided to have Hunter do what he does best which is finish the ball.”
Brandt is the offensive catalyst for BSM. The player who can dictate when and where the ball is going on offense,
“When he came from injury it was more about staying in the system and not overdoing it,” Horn said of Brandt. “Focus on the things that work for us and tonight we needed to lean on him a little bit more and he responded.”
BSM went 7-0 to clinch another Metro West Conference including a 9-5 win over Chanhassen on May 24. The Red Knights have yet to play with a completely healthy roster this season. Horn hopes that will change with more guys coming back in time for state.
Boys lacrosse
Quarterfinals at Stillwater High School
June 14
No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Moorhead
No. 4 Stillwater vs. No. 5 Woodbury
No. 2 Chanhassen vs. Centennial
No. 3 Prior Lake vs. Farmington
June 16
Semifinals at Roseville High School
at 3/5 p.m.
June 18
Finals (6 p.m.), third place (1 p.m.) at Stillwater High School
