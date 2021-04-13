Last time Benilde-St. Margaret’s baseball played a game, it was the Class 3A state championship at Target Field in June 2019. St. Thomas Academy scored the decisive run in the fourth inning of a 1-0 final score.
Three of the starters from that squad advanced to college - pitcher Dylan Drees and infielder Zach Carden at Creighton and pitcher Blake Mahmood at Tulane.
Senior first baseman Jonny Woodford was named to the All-Tournament team at state in 2019 and returns as a captain for his final season joining classmate Matt Evans who will split time between pitching and shortstop for coach Andy Judkins who enters his fourth season lead the team.
The 2019 team finished 16-10 while capturing the Section 6AAA title with shutouts in three out of four games.
In addition to having Woodford and Wahlquist back, juniors Ben James and Brady Yakesh return to bolster the outfield. James will also see time in the infield.
Of course it was difficult for Judkins to explain the situation to the graduating class of 2020 last spring. Avenging a state-championship game loss wasn’t going to be a reality as the entire season was wiped out.
“We returned a lot of talent,” Judkins said. “We were looking forward to the season. For the younger guys, we tried to keep things as positive as possible and look for the next opportunity. We had conversations about continuing to work hard and when allowed to get back on the field again, take advantage of being back out there.”
The Red Knights were scheduled to open the season with three games slatted for the opening week starting with the April 13 home opener against Chanhassen in the Metro West Conference opener. Benilde-St. Margaret’s travels to Robbinsdale Cooper Thursday, April 15 for a 4:30 p.m. start before Saturday’s state-title rematch at St. Thomas Academy with a 1:30 p.m. first pitch.
