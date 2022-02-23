A redistricting map shows that Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) will live in the same senate district as a Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen (DFL-Edina), but Latz said he still plans to run for re-election.
The map that a state court panel released Feb. 15 shifts Senate District 46 to the south, keeping St. Louis Park and Hopkins but adding part of Edina while removing sections of Golden Valley, Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
That creates an electoral conundrum, with López Franzen – who lives in Edina and has represented Senate District 49 – residing in the same area.
The Latz for Senate Volunteer Committee released a statement that says Latz “confirmed his commitment to run for the Minnesota State Senate in the newly drawn Senate District 46.”
Latz, a St. Louis Park resident, added that he is proud to have represented the cities that will no longer be in his district for the last decade.
“I will miss representing these great communities,” Latz said of Golden Valley, Plymouth and Medicine Lake. “This is the unfortunate nature of redistricting. Fortunately, I am elated to maintain nearly 80 percent of the previous District 46 in the newly formed District 46, which includes both the cities of Hopkins and St. Louis Park. I look forward to getting to know the residents of Edina within District 46.”
López Franzen did not return Sun Newspapers’ requests for comment by press time. However, she told Minnesota Public Radio that she had been contacted by real estate professionals and could consider a move.
“There’s different considerations. And I don’t think anybody makes a decision of this nature overnight,” she told the outlet for an article published Feb. 17. “So that’s what I’m telling my members and my colleagues – to give us grace. Anybody in that position that they need to make a determination, we have a weekend ahead. I think a lot of us are going to take that weekend and talk to family and friends.”
Latz told MPR he and López Franzen respect and admire each other professionally.
“As long as we treat each other that way, I don’t see how any corrosiveness will develop, let alone spread in any other direction,” he said.
Every 10 years, maps must be redrawn to ensure that each district represents an approximately similar number of constituents. After the Minnesota Legislature could not agree on new political maps based on the 2020 U.S. Census, a five-judge panel appointed by the Minnesota Supreme Court created the maps that will be used going forward.
Congressionally, Hopkins will move into the 3rd Congressional District, currently represented by U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips. St. Louis Park will remain in the 5th Congressional District, represented by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar. Both are also facing re-election this year.
Legislatively, Senate District 46 will include current Edina precincts 1-7, in a northern section of the city bordering St. Louis Park.
House District 46A includes the majority of existing St. Louis Park precincts while House District 46B includes all of Hopkins, the Edina precincts that are a part of the Edina section of the senate district and fewer than three precincts in St. Louis Park.
Cities will need to undertake their own redistricting processes, St. Louis Park City Clerk Melissa Kennedy said. The city must ensure that local ward and precinct boundaries adhere to the legislative changes ordered by the courts, and no precinct can be split when the process is complete.
“The city’s precinct boundaries must conform to the legislative boundaries,” Kennedy said in an email.
The St. Louis Park city map will likely change prior to the statutory deadline of March 29, Kennedy said. Readers can follow the city’s redistricting process at stlouispark.org/vote and the city’s social media pages. Through the city website, readers can participate in an upcoming online survey and watch or participate in upcoming City Council discussions.
Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) will continue to live in the district she represents, House 46B. Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) will no longer live in House District 46A, but the House majority leader had already announced he planned to run for Hennepin County attorney instead this year.
Golden Valley Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg had said she planned to run in House District 46A to continue the district’s progressive leadership. However, Sanberg will no longer live in the district. As of press time, her website, kimberlysanberg.com, still announced an intention to run for House District 46A and had not addressed the redistricting issue. Her social media pages include a Feb. 16 announcement about an endorsement by Run for Something – a progressive organization – and a Feb. 15 post with the endorsement of a Hopkins School Board member, but also did not issue the redistricting issue.
