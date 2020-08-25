Redevelopment project would bring surgeons, other medical providers to St. Louis Park

A medical office building five years in the planning is set to bring more surgeons and medical providers to St. Louis Park.
The St. Louis Park City Council voted 6-0 Aug. 17 to approve The Davis Group’s three-story development at 6009 Wayzata Blvd.
The developer plans to help the only business operating on the site, Eliot Park Auto Service, relocate to another site, possibly in St. Louis Park. All other businesses on the property have already moved elsewhere.
Mark Davis, principal of the company, told the council, “My partners and I bought these sites five years ago, thinking that we could get a project done immediately, and five years later we’re still hoping to move that project forward.”
The group has entered into a lease with an existing surgery center that plans to occupy the top floor of the building, Davis said. The company has also been negotiating a deal with a specialty group that would provide medical care at the site by consolidating several offices elsewhere. Davis did not name the specific health care groups involved.
The development would bring 140-150 jobs to the community, according to the developer. The site, which currently includes multiple buildings, would increase in value from about $4.5 million to between $19 million and $22 million.
The developer would not need to follow the city’s green building policy that requires environmental aspects to projects that receive city assistance. However, the development still includes several such features, including a building design that would exceed the Minnesota Energy Code, thus reducing the energy needed for heating and cooling; a transit stop; partial green roofs; electrical charging stations; bicycle parking; and an “interior living wall” to improve indoor air quality. A feasibility study for solar panels is underway.
“We’ve never been able to do solar before, and it’s kind of my personal goal to see if we can’t make that happen in this particular project,” Davis said.
The ability to add solar panels will depend upon whether they would fit with a cell tower on the roof, a generator for the surgery center and mechanical units.
For parking, the site would include 253 spaces in a surface parking lot and 51 spaces underground. A smaller parking lot would allow another 20 additional spaces if needed. The amount of parking the council approved provides 25 fewer spaces than the city code typically would require.
Councilmember Larry Kraft inquired about reducing the amount of parking further.
Senior Planner Jennifer Monson said, “We want to make sure that we have enough, especially since we don’t want spillover parking happening in the neighborhood.”
Adjacent Colorado Avenue is narrow, and the city recently removed on-street parking from Wayzata Boulevard in the area, she noted.
Monson said, “I would not feel comfortable recommending even less parking on the site.”
Many large trees on the site will need to be removed, according to a city staff report. Because not enough space exists on the site to replace all the trees, the developer will pay about $45,000 into a city fund to add trees elsewhere in the city.
Councilmember Tim Brausen said he supported the plan because it will provide desirable medical office space while exceeding the city’s environmental requirements.
He said, “I think it’s the type of redevelopment we need and encourage in St. Louis Park.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.